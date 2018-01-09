CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
  • huawei-wi-fi-speakers-4091-002
    1
    of 7
  • huawei-wi-fi-speakers-4098-004
    2
    of 7
  • huawei-wi-fi-speakers-4114-007
    3
    of 7
  • huawei-wi-fi-speakers-4126-008
    4
    of 7
  • huawei-wi-fi-speakers-4107-006
    5
    of 7
  • huawei-wi-fi-speakers-4129-009
    6
    of 7
  • huawei-wi-fi-speakers-4102-005
    7
    of 7

A huge name in wireless infrastructure, Chinese giant Huawei is getting into the consumer Wi-Fi router market in the West: introducing the new Huawei WiFi Q2.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

The problem with common home Wi-Fi routers is that signal weakens as you get farther away from the router, and that homes tend to have Wi-Fi blind spots.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

Huawei's WiFi Q2, like other mesh systems, tries to solve this by pairing each router base unit with satellite repeaters that supplement the signal.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

Plug an additional repeater into an outlet to give that room a strong signal.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

Meanwhile the base unit will act like your standard Wi-Fi router.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

The base units and repeaters are sold in sets so you can buy more or less depending on how big your home is.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

For more info on the router system read CNET's coverage of the Huawei WiFi Q2.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More
1 of 7
|

Blanket your home in Wi-Fi with Huawei's Q2 routers

Published:
Up Next
All the cool new gadgets at CES 201...
53

Latest Stories

For just $99, Canary promises a better all-in-one security kit
1:20

For just $99, Canary promises a better all-in-one security kit

by
All the cool new gadgets at CES 2018
53

All the cool new gadgets at CES 2018

by
Intel flies 250 drones above Las Vegas' Bellagio casino

Intel flies 250 drones above Las Vegas' Bellagio casino

by
This Whirlpool microwave knows how often you heat up burritos
1:17

This Whirlpool microwave knows how often you heat up burritos

by
Rugged Cat S41 charges dying phones, take pics underwater

Rugged Cat S41 charges dying phones, take pics underwater

by
Belkin's updated Apple Watch Series 3 screen protector is almost invisible

Belkin's updated Apple Watch Series 3 screen protector is almost invisible

by