Blanket your home in Wi-Fi with Huawei's Q2 routers

A huge name in wireless infrastructure, Chinese giant Huawei is getting into the consumer Wi-Fi router market in the West: introducing the new Huawei WiFi Q2.
The problem with common home Wi-Fi routers is that signal weakens as you get farther away from the router, and that homes tend to have Wi-Fi blind spots.
Huawei's WiFi Q2, like other mesh systems, tries to solve this by pairing each router base unit with satellite repeaters that supplement the signal.
Plug an additional repeater into an outlet to give that room a strong signal.
Meanwhile the base unit will act like your standard Wi-Fi router.
The base units and repeaters are sold in sets so you can buy more or less depending on how big your home is.
