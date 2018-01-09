Huawei revs up its Porsche Design Mate 10 Pro

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Don't show this again
Start your engines, Huawei just unveiled its Porsche Design Mate 10 Pro.
The phone features a slick and sophisticated look you'd expect from the sports car manufacturer.
Subtle Porsche branding appears throughout the phone.
Besides the design change, the Porsche Design phone is essentially the same as the Mate 10 Pro.
One difference, though, is that the Porsche Design phone comes with extra internal storage -- 256 GB worth.
Like the Mate 10 Pro, the Porsche phone offers top specs and high performance.
The phone also comes with the Mate's dual-rear Leica cameras and fingerprint sensor.
But you'll have to pay a premium to get the Porsche Design phone -- it'll cost $1,225, while the Mate 10 Pro costs only $800 in the US.
You'll be able to buy it in mid-February from Best Buy, Amazon, Microsoft and the Huawei website.
For what you can expect from the Huawei Porsche Design phone, read CNET's review of the Mate 10 Pro.