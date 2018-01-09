Huawei revs up its Porsche Design Mate 10 Pro

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Start your engines, Huawei just unveiled its Porsche Design Mate 10 Pro.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read full review

The phone features a slick and sophisticated look you'd expect from the sports car manufacturer.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read full review

Subtle Porsche branding appears throughout the phone.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read full review

Besides the design change, the Porsche Design phone is essentially the same as the Mate 10 Pro.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read full review

One difference, though, is that the Porsche Design phone comes with extra internal storage -- 256 GB worth.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read full review

Like the Mate 10 Pro, the Porsche phone offers top specs and high performance.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read full review

The phone also comes with the Mate's dual-rear Leica cameras and fingerprint sensor.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read full review

But you'll have to pay a premium to get the Porsche Design phone -- it'll cost $1,225, while the Mate 10 Pro costs only $800 in the US.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read full review

You'll be able to buy it in mid-February from Best Buy, Amazon, Microsoft and the Huawei website.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read full review

For what you can expect from the Huawei Porsche Design phone, read CNET's review of the Mate 10 Pro.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read full review
