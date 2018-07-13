Huawei's P20 Lite is heavy on features

CNET también está disponible en español.

Here's the Huawei P20 Lite, which sells as the Nova 3e in some regions (like Australia).   

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
1
of 14
Read Full Review
$287.97 at Amazon.com

It has a 5.84-inch, full HD display and a minimal-bezel design we typically only see on premium phones.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
2
of 14
Read Full Review
$287.97 at Amazon.com

It looks super stylish from the back. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
3
of 14
Read Full Review
$287.97 at Amazon.com

The lack of visible antenna lines gives it a clean look. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
4
of 14
Read Full Review
$287.97 at Amazon.com

It costs just AU$399 in Australia, while being more pricey in the UK, where it retails for £329. That cheaper AU price converts to $295 -- unfortunately, the Huawei P20 Lite won't sell in the US.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
5
of 14
Read Full Review
$287.97 at Amazon.com

You'll make some sacrifices for that price. Processing power is good enough for everything you'll need, but you'll notice small instances of lag. It's far from a deal-breaker, though.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
6
of 14
Read Full Review
$287.97 at Amazon.com

Yep, there's a notch! 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
7
of 14
Read Full Review
$287.97 at Amazon.com

Huawei P20 Lite and Pro

Here it is next to the P20 Pro, its bigger and more pricey sibling.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
8
of 14
Read Full Review
$287.97 at Amazon.com

Huawei P20 Lite and Pro

The colours, man. The colours. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
9
of 14
Read Full Review
$287.97 at Amazon.com

Huawei P20 Lite and Pro

Click through for more shots of the Huawei P20 Lite.

Published:Caption:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
10
of 14
Read Full Review
$287.97 at Amazon.com

Published:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
11
of 14
Read Full Review
$287.97 at Amazon.com

Published:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
12
of 14
Read Full Review
$287.97 at Amazon.com

Published:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
13
of 14
Read Full Review
$287.97 at Amazon.com

Published:Photo:Ian Knighton/CNET
14
of 14
Read Full Review
$287.97 at Amazon.com
Now Reading

Huawei's P20 Lite is heavy on features

Up Next

Rich people let me play with their gadgets. It got a little crazy.

