Huawei's P20 Lite is heavy on features

Here's the Huawei P20 Lite, which sells as the Nova 3e in some regions (like Australia).
It has a 5.84-inch, full HD display and a minimal-bezel design we typically only see on premium phones.
It looks super stylish from the back.
The lack of visible antenna lines gives it a clean look.
It costs just AU$399 in Australia, while being more pricey in the UK, where it retails for £329. That cheaper AU price converts to $295 -- unfortunately, the Huawei P20 Lite won't sell in the US.
You'll make some sacrifices for that price. Processing power is good enough for everything you'll need, but you'll notice small instances of lag. It's far from a deal-breaker, though.
Yep, there's a notch!
Here it is next to the P20 Pro, its bigger and more pricey sibling.
The colours, man. The colours.
