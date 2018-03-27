Huawei P20 and P20 Pro aim to one-up Samsung

Huawei's new P20 and P20 Pro are potentially Samsung Galaxy S9 killers. The P20 Pro, for example, has three -- three! -- rear cameras that can take portrait shots with low-light blur. While maybe not-so cool, both phones feature an iPhone X-style notch.
The eye-catching Twilight model (on the right) is the one to look out for with its iridescent gradient from blue to violet. The P20 on the left comes with a plainer look, but is still lovely to behold.
The P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,240 x 1,080 pixels. It packs Huawei's Kirin 970 processor, and has a 4,000mAh battery. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Huawei's own EMUI layered on top.
If there's one model you have to check out, it's the Twilight version of the P20 Pro. The iridescent gradient from blue to violet is eye-catching. The rear three cameras, one 8-megapixel telephoto, 40-megapixel main RGB and 20-megapixel monochrome will let you take incredible shots.
Huawei's P20 Pro has a dust- and water-resistance rating of IP67, which means it can go up to 1 metre underwater for up to 30 minutes without getting damaged. On the other hand, the P20 only comes with IP57 resistance, which means it is splash- and dust-resistant.
Both the P20 and P20 Pro have the fingerprint scanner located on the front and the scanner also acts as a navigation bar -- tap once to go back, long-press for the home screen and swipe to bring up the overview function.