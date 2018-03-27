Huawei P20 and P20 Pro aim to one-up Samsung

CNET también está disponible en español.

Huawei's new P20 and P20 Pro are potentially Samsung Galaxy S9 killers. The P20 Pro, for example, has three -- three! -- rear cameras that can take portrait shots with low-light blur. While maybe not-so cool, both phones feature an iPhone X-style notch.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The rear cameras specs include an 8-megapixel telephoto, a 40-megapixel main RGB and a 20-megapixel monochrome camera.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

You'll love how beautiful the color of the P20 Pro is.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The eye-catching Twilight model (on the right) is the one to look out for with its iridescent gradient from blue to violet. The P20 on the left comes with a plainer look, but is still lovely to behold.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The P20 Pro comes with an iPhone X-style notch, but you can hide it with software if you hate it.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

Here's another look at the P20's shimmering looks.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The P20 (bottom) and P20 Pro could be game changing for the Chinese company.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

Here are the P20 and P20 Pro models side by side, notch and all.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The P20 Pro has three rear cameras while the P20 has two: a 12-megapixel RGB and a 20-megapixel monochrome.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

Both phones sport a 24-megapixel front selfie camera at the notch.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,240 x 1,080 pixels. It packs Huawei's Kirin 970 processor, and has a 4,000mAh battery. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Huawei's own EMUI layered on top.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

If there's one model you have to check out, it's the Twilight version of the P20 Pro. The iridescent gradient from blue to violet is eye-catching. The rear three cameras, one 8-megapixel telephoto, 40-megapixel main RGB and 20-megapixel monochrome will let you take incredible shots.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The P20 Pro will come in a few colors, but the Twilight version in the middle with its gradient hues is the one to keep an eye out for.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

Missing from the shot is the P20 Pro's pink-gold model.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

Here's another look at the P20 Pro's colors.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The Huawei P20 and P20 are the Chinese company's latest and will dazzle you with both function and form.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The shiny glass back of the P20 can be quite the fingerprint magnet.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The P20 Pro's camera's AI is smart enough to know when you're shooting a picture of someone, automatically switching the mode to Portrait for a picture with background blur.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

Portrait mode lets you take great-looking mug shots with a blurred background.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The P20 and P20 Pro can take 960 fps super slow-motion videos at 720p, like the Samsung Galaxy S9.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

If you love taking photos, you'll love Huawei's new phones, which are shaping up to have among the best cameras.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The Huawei P20 Pro, with its triple rear cameras, is quite the game changer.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

Huawei's P20 Pro has a dust- and water-resistance rating of IP67, which means it can go up to 1 metre underwater for up to 30 minutes without getting damaged. On the other hand, the P20 only comes with IP57 resistance, which means it is splash- and dust-resistant.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

Sporting a mirrored glass rear, the P20 Pro will be a fingerprint magnet. You have been warned.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The P20 Pro has a notch you can hide by turning on black bars at the top using the phone's software.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The P20 is 7.8mm thick.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

As with Huawei's top-end flagships, the P20 Pro comes with Leica lenses.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The Huawei P20 Pro should easily be able to shrug off water splashes, so you can use it in the shower.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

As there is no audio jack, the P20 and P20 Pro will come with adapters.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

Both the P20 and P20 Pro have the fingerprint scanner located on the front and the scanner also acts as a navigation bar -- tap once to go back, long-press for the home screen and swipe to bring up the overview function.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The Twilight color of the P20 is amazing to behold.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The P20 comes with a 5.8-inch LCD display and packs a 3,400mAh battery inside.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

Unlike the P20 Pro, the P20 only has two rear cameras, a 12-megapixel RGB sensor and 20-megapixel monochrome sensor.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

Water doesn't really faze the P20 Pro, but the P20 is only splash- and dust-resistant with a IP53 rating.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

Like the P20, the P20 Pro comes without an audio jack but is slightly thicker at 7.8mm.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The Huawei P20 sports a fingerprint sensor on the front, not the back like some of the company's other phones such as the Mate 10 Pro.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The P20 is slightly thinner than the P20 Pro at 7.65mm thick.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

The P20 comes bundled with USB Type-C charging cables and an audio jack adapter.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices

Like more recent phones, the Huawei P20 does away with the audio jack for a more symmetrical look.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$729.90
Read Full Review
See Prices
