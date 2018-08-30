HTC U12 Life takes on the Pixel 2

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Does the HTC U12 Life look familiar to you? It should. This dual-camera phone has more than a few shades of the Google Pixel 2.
From the front, this midprice phone, which comes in deep purple or blue, has a large, 6-inch screen with a sharp resolution.
You can see the glass pane bisecting the back.
An 18:9 screen ratio means thin bezels all around, especially on the sides.
There's a fingerprint reader on the back, and two rear cameras.
A headphone jack is pretty rare.
The U12 Life ships with Android 8.0 Oreo software.
Enjoy some more photos of the U12 Life.
Read the full HTC U12 Life specs here.