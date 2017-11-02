Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide
  • htc-u11-plus-london-13
    1
    of 14
  • htc-u11-plus-london-15
    2
    of 14
  • htc-u11-plus-london-7
    3
    of 14
  • htc-u11-plus-london-11
    4
    of 14
  • htc-u11-plus-london-3
    5
    of 14
  • htc-u11-plus-london-10
    6
    of 14
  • htc-u11-plus-london
    7
    of 14
  • htc-u11-plus-london-5
    8
    of 14
  • htc-u11-plus-london-16
    9
    of 14
  • htc-u11-plus-london-9
    10
    of 14
  • htc-u11-plus-london-8
    11
    of 14
  • htc-u11-plus-london-6
    12
    of 14
  • htc-u11-plus-london-4
    13
    of 14
  • htc-u11-plus-london-2
    14
    of 14

The HTC U11+ is a slightly updated version of HTC's existing U11 flagship. What's new? Well, it's a touch bigger, has a larger battery and the front-facing camera has half the resolution.

Beyond that, it's pretty much business as usual. The model seen here has a neat see-through glass back, giving a great glimpse at the wireless charging coil beneath. This won't be available in Europe at launch, but may be available in Asian markets.

In the UK, the U11+ will cost £699, and while there's no word yet on US or Australian availability, that price converts to $927 and AU$1,207, respectively.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The display is now 6-inches across, rather than 5.5-inches.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The U11 introduced the ability to perform actions by squeezing the phone. Now it can also bring up this handy app wheel to quickly select your favourite items.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's easy to customise the wheel.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A fingerprint reader is still on the back.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The front-facing camera is now only 8-megapixels (down from 16), but it has a wider view and various software tricks to get the best from your selfies.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Here's the standard shiny black model that you'll find in UK stores.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It runs Android 8.0 Oreo.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Here's the U11+ alongside the U11 Life, also announced Thursday.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The U11+ charges with USB-C.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The phone is physically very similar to the standard U11. It's IP68 water resistant.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

I like these marks on screen that appear to show you how hard you're squeezing.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The display looked bright, bold and pin-sharp in my hands.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The camera on the back remains unchanged.

Caption by: / Photo by: Andrew Hoyle/CNET
1 of 14
|

HTC U11+ is as shiny and squeezy as ever

Published:
Up Next
24 things you should never, ever go...
25

Latest Stories

Hennessey shows off the 1,600-hp Venom F5 at SEMA
1:15

Hennessey shows off the 1,600-hp Venom F5 at SEMA

by
'Silicon Valley' star says tech companies don't care about ethics

'Silicon Valley' star says tech companies don't care about ethics

by
New action-packed 'Last Jedi' teaser has big reveals

New action-packed 'Last Jedi' teaser has big reveals

by
Google doodle celebrates Day of the Dead holiday

Google doodle celebrates Day of the Dead holiday

by
Tech giants file legal challenge to Trump's DACA assault

Tech giants file legal challenge to Trump's DACA assault

by
iPhone X has a new default ringtone to annoy you forever

iPhone X has a new default ringtone to annoy you forever

by