The HTC U11+ is a slightly updated version of HTC's existing U11 flagship. What's new? Well, it's a touch bigger, has a larger battery and the front-facing camera has half the resolution.
Beyond that, it's pretty much business as usual. The model seen here has a neat see-through glass back, giving a great glimpse at the wireless charging coil beneath. This won't be available in Europe at launch, but may be available in Asian markets.
In the UK, the U11+ will cost £699, and while there's no word yet on US or Australian availability, that price converts to $927 and AU$1,207, respectively.