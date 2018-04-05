HP ZBook Studio and x360 look like laptops, not workstations

CNET también está disponible en español.

Studio and Studio x360

ZBook Studio x360, tablet mode

Thickness

ZBook Studio x360 hinges

Design

The Studio x360's hinge

ZBook Studio hinge

Redesigned elements

Left side

Right side

Display

ZBook Studio x360 in tent mode

ZBook Studio x360 in presentation mode

ZBook Studio closed

Upgradeability

ZBook Studio x360 profile

ZBook Studio

The two models are extremely similar, in both design and configuration options, with some accommodations for needs of the x360, such as hinge design and display technologies. 

They adopt some of the slicker aspects of the Spectre and EliteBook lines, such as the milled aluminum bodies, while remaining more durable. I expect to see a lot more of these unworkstationlike mobile workstation designs this year.

Unlike the ZBook x2, the x360 uses Wacom AES technology, which requires connecting via Bluetooth and a AAA battery.  However, the HP stylus only has one button and an eraser like the x2.

Although it looks quite thick folded into tablet mode, the hinge is what produces that effect. The ZBook x360 is really only about 0.1 inch (2mm) thicker than the consumer Spectre x360. As you'd expect, a Xeon plus Quadro requires more space for cooling airflow. 

HP designed the hinges so that when it's lying flat you can still use the stylus without irritating your hand.

HP is in love with chamfered edges this year. It's not my taste, but it achieves the industrial look HP probably hopes people will equate with workstation power. The x360 looks identical to the ZBook Studio G5 in clamshell mode from this angle. Unlike the more meat-and-potatoes models, the Studio keyboards don't have extra buttons on the touchpad or a joystick embedded in the keyboard.

The bulkier hinge is one of the ways in which the x360 looks different from the ZBook Studio G5; compare this shot of the back with the following photo of the Studio.

HP changed the look of the speaker grille. Also, the G5 ZBook keyboards now include dedicated keys for conference call controls -- connect and disconnect -- plus a button for jumping into presentation mode.

Both Studio models have a headset jack, HDMI connector, two USB-C or Thunderbolt ports and a UHS-II compatible SD card slot on the left side.

On the right, there are two USB 3.0 Type-A connections. There's a spot for a SIM card slot, but it doesn't seem to be an option -- at least not yet.

The Studio models have an option for a 600-nit DreamColor 4K display, but sadly it only fully covers the sRGB gamut, not Adobe RGB. Also, note the thinner bezels. That's a consumer trend that's finally starting to make its way into mobile workstations.

The Studio has a cleaner look on the top because there are no slits where the hinges break up the line surface.

There is none. On the non-premium ZBook G5 models, there's a removable hatch covering three quarters of the bottom for IT upgrades. Here, just vents.

Ready for takeoff.

HP ZBook Studio and x360 look like laptops, not workstations

Published:
