HP strives for novel style with its Envy and Elite laptops

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • hp-envy-woodgrain-08
  • hp-envy-woodgrain-04
  • hp-envy-woodgrain-07
  • hp-envy-woodgrain-01
  • hp-envy-woodgrain-02
  • hp-envy-woodgrain-05
  • hp-envy-woodgrain-03
  • HP EliteBook x2
  • 25-hp-nda-vr
  • 34-hp-nda-vr
  • 12-hp-nda-laptop-workstation-lori
  • HP EliteBook x2
  • HP EliteBook x2
  • HP EliteBook x2
  • HP EliteBook x2
  • HP EliteBook x2
  • HP EliteBook x2
  • HP EliteBook x2
  • HP EliteBook x2

Envy with wood

HP will be offering a Wood Series of its Envy laptops which sport wood veneer on the palm rests and touchpad.

Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 19

Veneer is veneer

Like the similar cladding for Acer's Concept D desktop, you'll never mistake it for natural wood.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 19

Color matched

The veneers are matched to the metal color of the laptops; for example, Dark Ash gets a dark veneer, white gets a light veneer and so on.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 19

White and light

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 19

Dark and dark

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 19

Touchpad

Given that most premium touchpads are going with glass, even smooth veneer doesn't seem like a great choice. But we'll only know after using it for a while.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 19

It looks nice from a distance

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 19

HP Elite x2 G4

Now business buyers have a leather-wrapped option like the consumer Spectre x2 Folio.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 19

HP VR Backpack

The Omen X Compact Desktop is no more; now it's just the VR Backpack minus the flashy logo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 19

HP VR Backpack

The batteries on the harness now ride higher and swap easier.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 19

HP ZBook 17

The updated mobile workstations get an option for the new Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 graphics processor and a 17-inch DCI-P3 Dreamcolor display.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 19

HP Elite x2 G4

Just more photos from here. Enjoy them in peace.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 19

HP Elite x2 G4

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 19

HP Elite x2 G4

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 19

HP Elite x2 G4

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 19

HP Elite x2 G4

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 19

HP Elite x2 G4

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 19

HP Elite x2 G4

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 19

HP Elite x2 G4

Published:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 19
Now Reading

HP strives for novel style with its Envy and Elite laptops

Up Next

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo doubles down on screens

Latest Stories

HP goes wooden with Envy at Computex 2019

HP goes wooden with Envy at Computex 2019

by
Enter for your chance to win* an unlocked LG G8 ThinQ phone

Enter for your chance to win* an unlocked LG G8 ThinQ phone

by
Intel promises faster laptops with Ice Lake chips this year

Intel promises faster laptops with Ice Lake chips this year

by
Intel's Project Athena aims for laptops with both power and battery life

Intel's Project Athena aims for laptops with both power and battery life

by
The internet is changing Africa, mostly for the better

The internet is changing Africa, mostly for the better

by