HP strives for novel style with its Envy and Elite laptops

HP will be offering a Wood Series of its Envy laptops which sport wood veneer on the palm rests and touchpad.
Like the similar cladding for Acer's Concept D desktop, you'll never mistake it for natural wood.
The veneers are matched to the metal color of the laptops; for example, Dark Ash gets a dark veneer, white gets a light veneer and so on.
Given that most premium touchpads are going with glass, even smooth veneer doesn't seem like a great choice. But we'll only know after using it for a while.
Now business buyers have a leather-wrapped option like the consumer Spectre x2 Folio.
The Omen X Compact Desktop is no more; now it's just the VR Backpack minus the flashy logo.
The batteries on the harness now ride higher and swap easier.
The updated mobile workstations get an option for the new Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 graphics processor and a 17-inch DCI-P3 Dreamcolor display.
