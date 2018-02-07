CNET también está disponible en español.

One of the best laptop keyboards

Bundled stylus

Traditional silver

Tablet mode

Close up of the right side

HP Tilt Pen

Big comfy touchpad

Bundled pleather sleeve

Irritating sticker

Tent mode

Skinny

Left side

Hot air and sound

Right side

Hinge

Presentation mode

Hinge redux

Lap friendly

Pleather case

It's perfectly laid out for touch typing, with comfortable travel.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

HP's Active Pen and its sibling, the Tilt Pen, are just OK.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

It also comes in Pale Rose Gold and Dark Ash Silver (copper and brown, my favorite).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

For working on your big, comfy couch.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

It has a holder for the stylus.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

HP's styluses all have an identification sticker on them that irritates my hand, but is impossible to remove without a lot of work and leaves behind sticky adhesive.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The touchscreen is bright and responsive.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

A USB 3.1 Type-A connector, headphone jack, power switch and microSD slot occupy the left side.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Both come out of the bottom grill.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The volume control, fingerprint sensor and two Thunderbolt-capable USB-C connectors occupy the right side.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The HP Spectre X360 13 2-in-1 is still worth flipping over

