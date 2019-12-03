HP Spectre x360 13 is barely there

CNET también está disponible en español.
Ir a español
Don't show this again
Gift Guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2019
Shop By Price
Best gifts under $25
Best gifts under $50
Best gifts under $100
Best gifts under $250
Best gifts under $500
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Top Categories
Phones
Laptops
Smart Home
Headphones
Streaming Devices
TVs
More Guides
Holiday Survival Guide
GameSpot Gift Guide
Chowhound Gift Guide
Hottest toys for the holiday
Top picks for Star Wars fans
Wellness gifts
Best Products
All the best products
Editors' Choice
Versus
Best Headphones
Best Laptops
Best Phones
Best TVs
Best Speakers
Best Routers
Best Smart Home
Best Tablets
Best Refrigerators
Best Washing Machines
Best Digital Cameras
Best Hard Drives
Best Printers
Best Wearable Tech
Best AV Receivers
Best iPhone Apps
Best Media Streamers
Best Dishwashers
Best Coffee Machines
Reviews
All reviews
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Media Streamers
Monitors
Networking
Phones
new
5G Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Speakers
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
All news
5G
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Health & Wellness
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Newsletters
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
Photo Galleries
Video
All video
Most Popular
News
How To
Special Features
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Laptops
Smart Home
Tablets
TVs
Wearable Tech
CNET Top 5
Tech Today
The Apple Core
What the Future
Alphabet City
3:59
CNET Podcasts
How To
All how to
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Streaming TV
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
All smart home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Assistant
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Roadshow
Reviews
Video
News
Pictures
Recalls
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
Auto Buying Program
Best cars
Best Affordable Cars
Best Crossovers
Best Electric Cars
Best Family Cars
Best Fuel-Efficient Cars
Best Hybrids
Best Sedans
Best SUVs
Best Trucks
Deals
All deals
The Cheapskate
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
Best Cyber Week Deals
Amazon Cyber Week Deals
Walmart Cyber Week Deals
Best Buy Cyber Week Deals
Cyber Week Gaming Deals
Cyber Week Apple Deals
Cyber Week TV Deals
All coupons
Amazon Promo Codes
Best Buy Coupons
Dell Coupons
eBay Coupons
ExpressVPN Coupons
Groupon Promo Codes
HP Coupons
Microsoft Promo Codes
Postmates Coupons
Samsung Promo Codes
Sprint Promo Codes
Target Coupons
Verizon Promo Codes
Walmart Coupons
Download
5G
Editions
Editions
English
Español
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Search
Go
Hi,
Settings
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Join / Sign In
Prev
Next
Prev
Next
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
1
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
2
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
3
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
4
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
5
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
6
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
7
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
8
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
9
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
10
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
11
of
24
hp-spectre-x360-late-2019-02
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
12
of
24
hp-spectre-x360-late-2019-05
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
13
of
24
hp-spectre-x360-late-2019-03
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
14
of
24
hp-spectre-x360-late-2019-01
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
15
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
16
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
17
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
18
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
19
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
20
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
21
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
22
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
23
of
24
HP Spectre x360 13
Published:
December 3, 2019
Caption:
Joshua Goldman
Photo:
Joshua Goldman/CNET
24
of
24
Now Reading
HP Spectre x360 13 is barely there
Up Next
The 51 best VR games
Latest Stories
Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019: All of the deals still available on Tuesday
Best Buy Cyber Monday 2019: All of the deals still available on Tuesday
by
Justin Jaffe
Best holiday gifts under $250 for 2019
Best holiday gifts under $250 for 2019
by
Justin Jaffe
Samsung's flip-phone style foldable rumored to cost about $850
Samsung's flip-phone style foldable rumored to cost about $850
by
Rae Hodge
Cyber Monday deals still available under $30: $22 Echo Dot and $19 Google Home Mini live on (Tuesday update)
Cyber Monday deals still available under $30: $22 Echo Dot and $19 Google Home Mini live on (Tuesday update)
by
Rick Broida
D.C. Fontana, Star Trek writer who helped bring Spock to life, dies at 80
D.C. Fontana, Star Trek writer who helped bring Spock to life, dies at 80
by
Amanda Kooser