The HP Spectre Folio in all its leather-bound glory

Smell my laptop. Go on, breathe it in.

According to HP, the Folio is not a PC wrapped in leather, but a PC made of leather. It feels good, and smells it too.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
1
of 21

Notebook

Laptops are often referred to as notebooks -- this is one of the few that actually looks like one.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
2
of 21

Leather plus metal

Leather is luxurious, but HP believes the material is richer still when paired with metal.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
3
of 21

Media mode

The Folio moves smoothly from laptop mode to media mode with the use of hinges and magnets.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
4
of 21

Tablet mode

The Folio also folds flat into tablet mode.

Published:Caption:Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
5
of 21

HP Tilt Pen

What's a giant screen in 2018 without a bundled stylus?

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
6
of 21

Ports

The Folio houses three USB-C ports.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
7
of 21

Delicate details

The Folio's acoustics supposedly work similarly well in every mode.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
8
of 21

Leather loop

An optional leather loop can be attached to the Folio to keep your stylus safe.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
9
of 21

Headphone jack

HP was adamant it didn't want to sacrifice the headphone jack.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
10
of 21

What's your tipple?

Cognac brown or bordeaux burgundy? There are two color options so you can take your pick.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
11
of 21

Classic look

Leather never goes out of style and ages well.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
12
of 21

Leather folds

The way the leather bends has been designed to mimic the spine of a leather-bound book.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
13
of 21

Design cues

Little stitches in key areas show attention to detail.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
14
of 21

B&O

HP and B&O worked together on the engineering the Folio's audio.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
15
of 21

4K

The 13-inch screen offers 4K resolution for a top-class media experience.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
16
of 21

Trackpad

The trackpad remains accessible in media mode.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
17
of 21

Connectivity

For better connectivity, the antennas are built into the leather rather than being encased in metal.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
18
of 21

Battery

Inside the slim chassis is a battery with an 18-hour run time.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
19
of 21

Not quite flat

When in tablet mode, the Folio lies on a slight angle rather than sitting flush with a flat surface.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
20
of 21

Metal on the fingertips, leather on the palms

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
21
of 21
