The HP Spectre Folio in all its leather-bound glory

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
According to HP, the Folio is not a PC wrapped in leather, but a PC made of leather. It feels good, and smells it too.
Laptops are often referred to as notebooks -- this is one of the few that actually looks like one.
Leather is luxurious, but HP believes the material is richer still when paired with metal.
The Folio moves smoothly from laptop mode to media mode with the use of hinges and magnets.
The Folio also folds flat into tablet mode.
What's a giant screen in 2018 without a bundled stylus?
The Folio houses three USB-C ports.
The Folio's acoustics supposedly work similarly well in every mode.
An optional leather loop can be attached to the Folio to keep your stylus safe.
HP was adamant it didn't want to sacrifice the headphone jack.
Cognac brown or bordeaux burgundy? There are two color options so you can take your pick.
Leather never goes out of style and ages well.
The way the leather bends has been designed to mimic the spine of a leather-bound book.
Little stitches in key areas show attention to detail.
HP and B&O worked together on the engineering the Folio's audio.
The 13-inch screen offers 4K resolution for a top-class media experience.
The trackpad remains accessible in media mode.
For better connectivity, the antennas are built into the leather rather than being encased in metal.
Inside the slim chassis is a battery with an 18-hour run time.
When in tablet mode, the Folio lies on a slight angle rather than sitting flush with a flat surface.