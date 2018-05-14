HP Elite line gets a new 15-inch laptop and tweaks all around

The only addition to the line is the 15-inch 1050 G2; the flagship thin-and-light business line didn't have a model for people who need more screen. If the design looks familiar, that's because it's extremely similar to the Spectre x360 announced earlier this year.
Oddly, the Spectre 15-inch model has a much bigger keyboard, with a full numeric keypad on the right side. I'd expect a business system to have that, too. The 1050's speaker grille and location are the same.
Updates to this convertible include eighth-generation Core i processors; the brighter displays that HP rolled out across the entire line; faster Cat 9 LTE wireless support; and a proximity alert for the Active Pen, which notifies you when you leave its geofenced range.
The x2 received some design tweaks this go-round, including squared edges and thinner display bezels, which really does give it a sleeker look and allows HP to up the screen size from 12.3 to 13 inches.
However, it consumes more power -- 5 watts typically compared with 4 watts for the earlier model, and 15 watts maximum, compared to 7 watts. That doesn't matter if you're plugged in, but it might when you're working on the road. It's brighter than before, too, but still a disappointing 250 nits.
Instead of the charging pad on the base of the Envy, though, you get the collaboration controls and it retains the up-driving speakers of the previous models. And you can still swap bases and displays for improved upgradeability and hand-me-down-ability.
