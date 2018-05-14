HP Elite line gets a new 15-inch laptop and tweaks all around

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 01-hp-elite-group-shot
  • HP EliteBook 1050
  • HP EliteBook 1050
  • HP EliteBook 1050
  • HP EliteBook 1050
  • HP EliteBook 1050
  • HP EliteBook 1050
  • HP EliteBook 1050
  • HP EliteBook 1050
  • HP EliteBook 1050
  • HP EliteBook 1050
  • HP EliteBook x360 1030
  • HP EliteBook x360 1030
  • HP Elitebook x2 1013
  • HP Elitebook x2 1013
  • HP Elitebook x2 1013
  • elitedisplay-s14-paired-with-elitebook-x360-1030
  • hp-elitedisplay-14u-front-open
  • hp-elitedisplay-14u-front-left-closed
  • hp-elitedisplay-14u-front-left-open
  • hp-elitedisplay-14u-top-down-logo-up-closed
  • hp-elitedisplay-14u-rear-left-open
  • HP EliteOne 1000 34 inch Curved Ai0
  • HP EliteOne 1000 34 inch Curved Ai0
  • HP EliteOne 1000 34 inch Curved Ai0
  • HP EliteOne 1000 27 inch 4K UHD Ai0
  • HP EliteOne 1000 27 inch 4K UHD Display
  • HP EliteBook x360 1030
  • HP EliteBook x360 1030
  • HP EliteBook 1050
  • HP EliteBook 1050
  • HP EliteBook 1050
  • HP EliteBook x360 1030
  • HP EliteBook x360 1030
  • HP Elitebook x2 1013
  • HP Elitebook x2 1013
  • HP Elitebook x2 1013
  • HP Elitebook x2 1013
  • HP Elitebook x2 1013
  • HP Elitebook x2 1013
  • HP EliteOne 1000 34 inch Curved Ai0

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Summer updates to the line include the three laptops -- 1030 G3, 1013 x2 G3 and the new 15-inch 1050 G1 -- the S14 portable display and the EliteOne 1000 G2.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

The only addition to the line is the 15-inch 1050 G2; the flagship thin-and-light business line didn't have a model for people who need more screen. If the design looks familiar, that's because it's extremely similar to the Spectre x360 announced earlier this year. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

On the left side there are two USB Type-A ports.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

On the right side are two USB-C/Thunderbolt connections and an HDMI connection, plus a full-size SD card slot.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP fits a full set of connectors in plus vents on both sides. The extra vents are necessary because the 1050 incorporates an Nvidia GTX 1050 GPU and up to 32GB RAM

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Oddly, the Spectre 15-inch model has a much bigger keyboard, with a full numeric keypad on the right side. I'd expect a business system to have that, too. The 1050's speaker grille and location are the same.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP has updated its privacy screen feature, available on select displays; it's still not available in 4K.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP introduced its webcam shutter -- a switch that blocks the camera when not in use -- to its EliteBook line earlier this year.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Published: / / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

As expected from a business notebook, it includes a fingerprint sensor for secure login.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

The 1050 takes a design tip from HP's latest ZBook mobile workstations with chamfered edges near the hinges. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

On the outside, the G3 version of the EliteBook x360 doesn't look much different than the G2 version we reviewed earlier this year

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Updates to this convertible include eighth-generation Core i processors; the brighter displays that HP rolled out across the entire line; faster Cat 9 LTE wireless support; and a proximity alert for the Active Pen, which notifies you when you leave its geofenced range.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

The x2 received some design tweaks this go-round, including squared edges and thinner display bezels, which really does give it a sleeker look and allows HP to up the screen size from 12.3 to 13 inches.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

The x2 gets the higher-brightness display options that have been introduced across the entire EliteBook line, intended to help with outdoor viewing. There's also a SureView privacy screen option.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP added two more USB-C ports for a total of three, one of which supports the DisplayPort alternate mode in addition to Thunderbolt 3.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

This rather old display finally gets the dust brushed off with a more modern look -- squared edges and thinner bezels help make it a little smaller -- and support for USB-C.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: HP
17
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Now the resolution goes up to a standard 1,920x1,080 so you can better use it to watch HD content.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: HP
18
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

It's also smaller and lighter than the older model.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: HP
19
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

However, it consumes more power -- 5 watts typically compared with 4 watts for the earlier model, and 15 watts maximum, compared to 7 watts. That doesn't matter if you're plugged in, but it might when you're working on the road. It's brighter than before, too, but still a disappointing 250 nits.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: HP
20
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

The view for other people looks nice as well.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: HP
21
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

The stand remains basically the same, and looks a lot like Apple's iPad Smart Cover.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: HP
22
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

The business version of its Envy model, the EliteOne can now be configured with a discrete AMD Radeon RX 560 GPU.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Instead of the charging pad on the base of the Envy, though, you get the collaboration controls and it retains the up-driving speakers of the previous models. And you can still swap bases and displays for improved upgradeability and hand-me-down-ability.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

It retains the popup webcam that you can push down when you want privacy or when it's not in use.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

In addition to the model with the 34-inch curved display, it comes in more traditional 24- and 27-inch flat screens.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

You can still configure the 27-inch model with a 4K display.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
27
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Enjoy the rest of the photos in caption-free silence.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
28
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Published: / / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
29
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Published: / / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
30
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Published: / / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
31
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Published: / / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
32
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Published: / / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
33
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Published: / / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
34
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Published: / / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
35
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Published: / / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
36
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Published: / / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
37
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Published: / / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
38
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Published: / / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
39
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Published: / / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
40
of 41
Read First Take

HP's Elites

HP EliteBook 1050 G1

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 connections

HP EliteBook 1050 power

HP EliteBook 1050 keyboard

HP EliteBook 1050 SureView 2

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter

HP EliteBook 1050 webcam shutter close up

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook 1050 design

HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3

HP EliteBook x360 1030 updates

HP EliteBook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013 display

HP Elitebook x2 1013 connections

HP EliteDisplay S14

HP EliteDisplay S14 resolution

HP EliteDisplay S14 size

HP EliteDisplay S14 power

HP EliteDisplay S14 back

HP EliteDisplay S14 stand

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 popup webcam

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 models

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO 27-inch 4K UHD Display

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook 1050 closed

HP EliteBook 1050 fingerprint reader

HP EliteBook 1050

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP EliteBook x360 1030

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP Elitebook x2 1013

HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2

Published: / / Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
41
of 41
Read First Take
Now Reading

HP Elite line gets a new 15-inch laptop and tweaks all around

Up Next

HP Envy 2018 portfolio is all about microbezels, metal and privacy

Latest Stories

Supermodel Karlie Kloss' video series showcases brilliant women in tech

Supermodel Karlie Kloss' video series showcases brilliant women in tech

by
Highlights from Google's I/O, Nintendo says no Virtual Console for Switch
1:22

Highlights from Google's I/O, Nintendo says no Virtual Console for Switch

by
After news feed scandals, Facebook reveals how it moderates content

After news feed scandals, Facebook reveals how it moderates content

by
Microsoft Surface Hub 2 may actually make videoconferencing cool

Microsoft Surface Hub 2 may actually make videoconferencing cool

by
Get a free Google Home Mini when you spend $150 at Ebay

Get a free Google Home Mini when you spend $150 at Ebay

by
These crazy-good over-ear wireless headphones can be yours for $20

These crazy-good over-ear wireless headphones can be yours for $20

by