HP debuts new curved, slim all-in-one computer and gaming monitor at CES 2017

HP Envy Curved all-in-one (34-inch)

The ultra-wide 34-inch HP Envy Curved is an all-in-one computer with a surprisingly stylish design.

Photo by: Josh Miller

Quirky design

Instead of the computer being housed behind the display panel, it's located inside of the base stand. This allows HP to give it a thinner display, resulting in a sleeker design.

Photo by: Josh Miller

Loud base

The dock also has loud Bang and Olufsen speakers inside of it and an easy access volume button on top.

Photo by: Josh Miller

Port side

The ports are also located on the dock's side.

Photo by: Josh Miller

Available January 11

Pricing for the Envy Curved 34 starts at $1,729

Photo by: Josh Miller

HP Omen X gaming monitor

HP's Predator line is made for gamers.

To match its Omen X computer, the company released the Omen X gaming monitor.

Photo by: Josh Miller

Easy on the eyes

It has ambient lighting to make the screen easier to see in dark environments.

Photo by: Josh Miller

Omen X computer

The HP Omen X builds a powerful gaming desktop with smart ergonomics into a bold but expensive statement piece.

Photo by: Josh Miller

Omen X and Omen X

Confusingly, the computer and monitor have the same name.

Photo by: Josh Miller

