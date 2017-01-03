HP debuts new curved, slim all-in-one computer and gaming monitor at CES 2017

The ultra-wide 34-inch HP Envy Curved is an all-in-one computer with a surprisingly stylish design.
Instead of the computer being housed behind the display panel, it's located inside of the base stand. This allows HP to give it a thinner display, resulting in a sleeker design.
The dock also has loud Bang and Olufsen speakers inside of it and an easy access volume button on top.
The ports are also located on the dock's side.
Pricing for the Envy Curved 34 starts at $1,729
HP's Predator line is made for gamers.
To match its Omen X computer, the company released the Omen X gaming monitor.
It has ambient lighting to make the screen easier to see in dark environments.
The HP Omen X builds a powerful gaming desktop with smart ergonomics into a bold but expensive statement piece.
Confusingly, the computer and monitor have the same name.
