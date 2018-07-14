The best speakers won't sound their best if your room's acoustics aren't cooperating. Trust me on this, I've heard my share of high-end speakers foiled by a room's harsh echoes, boomy bass, and reflections. GIK Acoustics wall panels, bass traps, and diffusors, are all custom-made to order in Atlanta, GA, and they can significantly improve the sound of any room. GIK is also based in the UK
Zalan Schuster's high-end audio showroom in Bratislava, Slovakia is filled with GIK products, including 242 Acoustic Panels, 244 Bass Traps, Monster Bass Traps on side walls. GridFusors (also called VersiFusors) and Monster Bass Traps behind speakers, Tri-Trap Corner Bass Traps in corners.
On the side walls of Ben's home theater he opted for GIK Rectangle 244 Bass Traps in Burgundy and two more in Pure White, on the ceiling two more 244 panels. The room's front corners are running corner CT Alpha Bass Traps.
You'll see 242 panels used in many installations in this gallery, prices start at $39.50/£36.50 per panel. Don't worry, you don't have to figure how to use the panels on your own, GIK's US and UK designers are available to answer your questions.
Rupert Neve is a legendary name in designing recording studio gear, and this studio relies on GIK Rectangle 4A Alpha Series with 1-D Scattering blonde plates, Soffit Bass Traps, Tri-Trap Corner Bass Traps, and Rectangle 244 Bass Traps.
Justin's home theater looks deadly serious, and relies on GIK's Soffit Bass Traps, Rectangle 242 Acoustic Panels, black Tri-Trap Corner Bass Traps in black, Rectangle 244 Bass Traps in black, and Rectangle Monster Bass Traps with Scatter Plate in black fabric.
Melissa Warneck's Boston, Mass recording studio uses GIK FreeStand Bass Traps; Rectangle 244 Bass Traps, Square 4A Alpha Series with 1-D Scattering blonde plates on black fabric, and Rectangle 244 Bass Traps in white on the ceiling.