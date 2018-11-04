CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • google-home-hub-11
  • google-home-hub-cooking-find-recipe
  • google-home-hub-cooking-follow-along
  • google-home-hub-cooking-ingredient-list
  • google-home-hub-cooking-gather-ingredients
  • google-home-hub-cooking-cook-under-pressure
  • google-home-hub-cooking-bones-for-broth
  • google-home-hub-cooking-brisket
  • google-home-hub-cooking-the-reward

How to cook with Google Home Hub

Google wants the Home Hub to be your ultimate cookbook by guiding you through any recipe while sitting on your counter.

Here's how it works.

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
1
of 9
Read Full Review
$149.00 at Google Store

Find a recipe

The first step is to find a recipe for what you'd like to make. In my case, I asked Google Assistant to look up recipes for something new and challenging -- Vietnamese beef pho.

The recipes are sourced from several cooking websites, including AllRecipes, The Food Network and CNET's sister site Chowhound.

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
2
of 9
Read Full Review
$149.00 at Google Store

Check steps

The Home Hub provides guided, step-by-step cooking instructions on the screen, plus a list of ingredients.

Note that not all recipes you'll get are vetted by professional cooks, so you might encounter some confusing instructions, like the one above. It should say "Set up an electric pressure cooker."

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
3
of 9
Read Full Review
$149.00 at Google Store

Check the ingredient list

The Home Hub shows the list of ingredients on the screen.

You can use your voice to tell it to move through the ingredients and Google Assistant reads them out loud to you.

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
4
of 9
Read Full Review
$149.00 at Google Store

Get your supplies ready

Next, gather all your ingredients together so everything is within easy reach.

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
5
of 9
Read Full Review
$149.00 at Google Store

Start cooking

When you're ready to cook, the Google Home Hub guides you through the process.

The particular recipe I used suggested a pressure cooker time of 30 minutes. Since I planned to add brisket to the pot, I upped this time to 1 hour.

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
6
of 9
Read Full Review
$149.00 at Google Store

Bones for broth under pressure

The traditional method for making beef pho broth calls for simmering all day long. I didn't want to wait, so I chose a recipe that uses an Instant Pot to speed things up.

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNETRead the article
7
of 9
Read Full Review
$149.00 at Google Store

Brisket thickens the pot

Besides beef stew bones, I also put in a nice brisket for flavor and garnishing when it comes time to serve.

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
8
of 9
Read Full Review
$149.00 at Google Store

Soup's up!

It turned out, cooking this dish from scratch was well worth the effort. The Google Home Hub helped me tackle a dish I was nervous to make. The result was delicious, and way better than I thought I could whip up on the first try.

Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
9
of 9
Read Full Review
$149.00 at Google Store
Now Reading

How the Google Home Hub can help you cook a delicious meal

Up Next

How to replace your dumb deadbolt with a smart lock

Latest Stories

Motorola One is a $399, 'pure' Android phone for Best Buy

Motorola One is a $399, 'pure' Android phone for Best Buy

by
CNET Asks: Vote for your favorite Halloween costume

CNET Asks: Vote for your favorite Halloween costume

by
V16 Caddys, V12 Lambos, V8 Fords and more at the San Diego Automotive Museum

V16 Caddys, V12 Lambos, V8 Fords and more at the San Diego Automotive Museum

by
Your best defense against midterm misinformation: Stay off social media

Your best defense against midterm misinformation: Stay off social media

by
Pixel 3 vs. OnePlus 6T: Which Android should you get?

Pixel 3 vs. OnePlus 6T: Which Android should you get?

by