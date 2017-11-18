How to clean your oven with baking soda and vinegar

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide

How to clean your oven

Supplies

Step 1

Step 2

Step 3

Step 4

Step 5

Step 6

Step 7

Step 8

  • how-to-clean-your-oven-1
    1
    of 10
  • how-to-clean-your-oven-3
    2
    of 10
  • how-to-oven20
    3
    of 10
  • how-to-clean-your-oven-2
    4
    of 10
  • how-to-oven30
    5
    of 10
  • how-to-oven40
    6
    of 10
  • fl-samsung-oven-reg0
    7
    of 10
  • oven-gif-5
    8
    of 10
  • how-to-oven0-1
    9
    of 10
  • Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

It's easy to clean your oven with some stuff you already have in your home.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

Here's what you'll need: Dish gloves, baking soda, vinegar, dish soap, water, a spray bottle, a sponge or cleaning cloth, a scraper or spatula, paper towels, bucket or bowl and (optionally) a vacuum cleaner.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe
Read More

Remove the racks from your oven and wash them in warm, soapy water. Some oven racks are dishwasher safe, but check your oven manual first to make sure they won't be damaged in the dishwasher. Dry the racks and set them aside.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

Remove any loose food particles from your oven.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

Make a paste using three parts baking soda and one part water.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

Spread the paste around the inside of your oven. If there are really tough, burnt on spots, put a little extra baking soda paste on them. Avoid putting the paste on heating elements inside the oven.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

Close your oven and let the paste sit overnight.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

Moisten your sponge or cleaning cloth with warm water and wipe away the baking soda paste. Use a bucket or bowl full of warm water to rinse the sponge or cleaning cloth as you're removing the baking soda paste. For any stubborn messes, use a scraper or spatula.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

Fill a spray bottle with one part vinegar and one part water. Spray down the oven and wipe away leftover baking soda paste with paper towels or another cleaning cloth. You can use a handheld vacuum or attachment to remove any remaining clumps of baking soda. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

Replace your oven racks.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
1 of 10
|

How to clean your oven with baking soda and vinegar

Published:
Up Next
LG gas oven is gorgeous in black st...
6

Latest Stories

Microsoft's Surface Book 2 is bigger, better sequel
1:34

Microsoft's Surface Book 2 is bigger, better sequel

by
Awesome appliance gifts to splurge on in 2017
15

Awesome appliance gifts to splurge on in 2017

by
Tesla unveils Semi truck, EA makes changes to Star Wars Battlefront II
1:30

Tesla unveils Semi truck, EA makes changes to Star Wars Battlefront II

by
How to clean your oven with baking soda and vinegar
1:30

How to clean your oven with baking soda and vinegar

by
Whimsical mechanical creatures spring to life, tell stories

Whimsical mechanical creatures spring to life, tell stories

by
Best headphones for holiday 2017
1:57

Best headphones for holiday 2017

by