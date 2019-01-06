All the best laptops of CES 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Asus has the most radical laptop design at CES 2019 with the transforming Mothership. 

Asus ROG Mothership GZ700

Alienware m17

Dell adds new RTX graphics to a 17-inch version of the latest slim Alienware. 

Alienware m17

HP Spectre x360 15

The popular Spectre x360 is adding an OLED display option. 

HP Spectre x360 15

HP Chromebook 14

AMD finally comes to Chromebooks, like this 14-inch HP model. 

HP Chromebook 14

HP Omen 15

HP's 15-inch Omen is also getting an RTX upgrade. 

HP Omen 15

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Razer is taking its excellent 15-inch Blade and adding Nvidia RTX graphics, plus a new webcam that supports Windows Hello login. 

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Acer Swift 7

The super-slim Swift 7 gets slimmer bezels for more screen and less bulk. 

Asus Zenbook S13

Asus has trimmed the bezels on several of its premium laptops. 

Asus Zenbook 14

Asus Studiobook W700

Check back for more new laptops as they get announced at CES 2019. 

