X

Honor Magic 6 Pro Flaunts Gigantic Camera Unit

The phone packs some potent specs and will be on sale globally this month.

Andrew Lanxon
Andrew Lanxon headshot
Andrew Lanxon
Andrew Lanxon
See full bio
Andrew Lanxon
Image of grey phone
1 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The Magic 6 Pro is the latest flagship from Honor. It packs a whole suite of cool features, from new battery tech to eye-tracking cameras. 

The phone is available to preorder from March 1 and will cost £1,100. Honor hasn't confirmed whether this phone will go on sale in the US, but for reference that UK price converts to $1,395 or AU$2,130.

Image of grey phone
2 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The camera unit is massive and includes a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide f/1.4 aperture and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. There's also a whopping 180-megapixel telephoto lens, which offers 2.5x optical zoom or digital zoom up to 100x. 

Image of grey phone
3 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The back of the phone is frosted glass. Use a case if you're prone to dropping your phone.

Image of grey phone
4 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The 6.78-inch display seems bright and bold.

Image of grey phone
5 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

A classic Android settings screen.

Image of grey phone
6 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

It runs Android 14 at its core. 

Image of grey phone
7 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Key specs of the phone include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. 

Image of grey phone
8 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The front-facing camera isn't just for selfies; Honor says it'll be bringing eye-tracking features to the phone in the future. 

Image of grey phone
9 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The phone uses a 5,600-mAh silicon-carbon battery, rather than the more typical lithium-based batteries you find in most phones. 

Image of grey phone
10 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

We've put the camera through some quick tests so far and it's capable of taking some great shots. 

Image of grey phone
11 of 11 Andrew Lanxon/CNET

The phone faces stiff competition in 2024. 

