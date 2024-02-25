Honor Magic 6 Pro Flaunts Gigantic Camera Unit

The Magic 6 Pro is the latest flagship from Honor. It packs a whole suite of cool features, from new battery tech to eye-tracking cameras.
The phone is available to preorder from March 1 and will cost £1,100. Honor hasn't confirmed whether this phone will go on sale in the US, but for reference that UK price converts to $1,395 or AU$2,130.
The camera unit is massive and includes a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide f/1.4 aperture and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. There's also a whopping 180-megapixel telephoto lens, which offers 2.5x optical zoom or digital zoom up to 100x.
The back of the phone is frosted glass. Use a case if you're prone to dropping your phone.
The 6.78-inch display seems bright and bold.
A classic Android settings screen.
It runs Android 14 at its core.
Key specs of the phone include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM.
The front-facing camera isn't just for selfies; Honor says it'll be bringing eye-tracking features to the phone in the future.
The phone uses a 5,600-mAh silicon-carbon battery, rather than the more typical lithium-based batteries you find in most phones.
We've put the camera through some quick tests so far and it's capable of taking some great shots.
The phone faces stiff competition in 2024.