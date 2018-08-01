Honeywell's Smart Home Security Starter Kit comes with its own Alexa speaker

CNET también está disponible en español.

Honeywell's Smart Home Security Starter Kit costs $450 and is out now. It's currently only available in the US. 

This is the Base Station. It's a 1080p HD security camera, and the center of the Honeywell Smart Home Security system. You can buy it as a standalone device for $350 and use it on its own. 

The starter kit comes with a key fob for quick arming and disarming. 

It also includes two door/window sensors that send you alerts whenever a door or window is opened or closed. 

You can scale up your Honeywell security system with additional accessories (not included in the starter kit) as well. 

This is the Indoor MotionView, an optional accessory. It's a battery-powered motion sensor that takes video clips of activity.

The Outdoor MotionViewer performs a similar function, but is weatherproof.

You can also add one or more motion sensors into the mix.

The Base Station includes geofencing, facial recognition and a built-in Amazon Alexa speaker. 

