9 home security systems to keep watch when you're out

The Scout security kit comes with a $129 hub, a $29 door/window sensor, a $49 motion sensor and a $40 water sensor -- all for $247. Professional monitoring and cellular and battery backup cost $10 per month, but they're optional and contract-free. Scout also works with Amazon Alexa. 

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

 Will.i.am's tech company I.am+ now owns smart hub company Wink. Wink's new $199 Lookout security system includes two door/window sensors, one motion sensor, one siren and chime and one second-generation Wink hub (it's also compatible with the first-gen Wink hub). 

Buy the starter kit or get the accessories a la carte if you already own a Wink hub. It costs $29 per door/window sensor, $39 per motion sensor and $39 per siren and chime. 

This system doesn't offer professional monitoring. 

Photo by Wink
$199.00 MSRP
Read First Take

SimpliSafe's reasonably priced starter kit will set you back $230; professional monitoring starts at $15 per month. It's an optional feature, but one you'll need if you want to access any of SimpliSafe's remote security features.

Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
$299.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

iSmartAlarm's $150 Starter Package comes with a CubeOne hub, one door/window sensor, one motion sensor and one key fob. Add an iSmartAlarm Spot or iCamera Keep Pro camera to the system and connect it to IFTTT for advanced automations with third-party devices. iSmartAlarm doesn't offer professional monitoring. 

Photo by Colin West McDonald/CNET
$144.52
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Abode's $300 starter pack comes with a bunch of sensors and accessories; it also works with Amazon AlexaIFTTT and Nest.

Professional monitoring is available for $30 per month. 

Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$299.00
See at Amazon Marketplace
Read full review

SmartThings' ADT Home Security Starter Kit comes with a 7-inch SmartThings panel, two door/window sensors and one motion detector. The kit costs $550, one of the most expensive DIY systems available.

Spend an additional $200 for the expansion kit, which includes a smoke detector, a carbon monoxide detector and a water leak sensor. The SmartThings system offers month-to-month ADT professional monitoring starting at $15 per month. 

Photo by Juan Garzón/CNET
$549.99 MSRP
Read First Take

Honeywell's $500 Smart Home Security System is an indoor DIY kit. 

Here's the list of its kits and a la carte devices, complete with pricing information:

  • Starter Kit (Camera Base Station, 2 Access Sensors, Key Fob) -- $500
  • Camera Base Station -- $400
  • Door and Window Access Sensors -- $40
  • Key Fob -- $30
  • Motion Sensor -- $50
  • Indoor MotionViewer -- $80
  • Outdoor MotionViewer -- $170

This system does not support professional monitoring. 

Photo by Honeywell
Read First Take

Nest's $499 Secure alarm system starter kit includes one Guard hub, two Tag key fobs and two Detect door/window/motion sensors. Professional monitoring services will be available via Moni, but not quite yet.

Arm and disarm the Secure system with a PIN code, a Tag fob or through the Nest app. Add Nest cameras and other devices to expand the system.

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read full review

Ring's Protect system offers professional monitoring starting at $10 per month. It's $199 starter kit comes with a base station, a keypad, a contact sensor, a passive infrared motion sensor and a Z-Wave extender. 

But you may not be able to buy one, A Delaware judge halted the sale of Ring's Protect system after ADT filed a lawsuit against Ringthe website Law360 reported. 

Photo by Ring
$199.00
See at Ring
Read First Take
