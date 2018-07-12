Mel Chin's Augmented Reality Artwork shows NYC underwater in statement about climate change

CNET también está disponible en español.

As you walk through Times Square this month you may stumble upon Mel Chin's giant sculpture, Wake.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 26

This piece is part of a multi-site exhibition of his works. Why were we there? The mixed-reality component of course!

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 26

Next to Wake, is a site-specific augmented reality piece called Unmoored.  Signs explain how you can view the piece through a phone.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 26

Mel Chin himself was on hand to introduce the work at a press conference.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 26

He had help from collaborators here in the city and elsewhere.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 26

After the press conference, CNET's Scott Stein got on line to try out the Microsoft Hololens demo of Unmoored.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 26

Due to concerns about using the tech outdoors they had people stay inside the bounds of this pop-up container unit.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 26

This demo will be available for the public to try during the afternoons for the next few days. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 26

Look up to see boats floating at what could be sea level in a post-climate change reality.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 26

Scott's unit actually overheated during his demo at one point. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 26

It was hot out there!

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 26

On to part two: The phone app!

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 26

These Times Square officers were trying to get it installed on their phones.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 26

Instructions are posted around the sculpture so visitors will know what to do.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 26

Once you've downloaded Unmoored to your phone, you will align yourself with one of the lettered points on the ground. This will sync up the Augmented Reality with your surroundings.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 26

Scott Stein tries it out. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 26

Viewing a phone screen in full sun is not always ideal.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 26

Once in the shade he was able to get a better view.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 26

Check it out-- boats!

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 26

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 26

Whoa.  

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 26

There were some themed costumes around to support the press conference.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 26

What's up with Mel Chin's glasses? I tried to find out but there was nothing online about this and no other photos of him wearing them. They look like there's some tech in the left eye, right?

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 26

If you want to see the rest of Mel Chin's exhibition head on over to the Queens Museum of Art.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of 26

Multiple sites!

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 26

As is typical with sculptures in NYC, the public will immediately start using this as a backdrop for selfies.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of 26
