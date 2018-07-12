Mel Chin's Augmented Reality Artwork shows NYC underwater in statement about climate change

CNET también está disponible en español.
As you walk through Times Square this month you may stumble upon Mel Chin's giant sculpture, Wake.
This piece is part of a multi-site exhibition of his works. Why were we there? The mixed-reality component of course!
Next to Wake, is a site-specific augmented reality piece called Unmoored. Signs explain how you can view the piece through a phone.
Mel Chin himself was on hand to introduce the work at a press conference.
He had help from collaborators here in the city and elsewhere.
After the press conference, CNET's Scott Stein got on line to try out the Microsoft Hololens demo of Unmoored.
Due to concerns about using the tech outdoors they had people stay inside the bounds of this pop-up container unit.
This demo will be available for the public to try during the afternoons for the next few days.
Look up to see boats floating at what could be sea level in a post-climate change reality.
Scott's unit actually overheated during his demo at one point.
It was hot out there!
On to part two: The phone app!
These Times Square officers were trying to get it installed on their phones.
Instructions are posted around the sculpture so visitors will know what to do.
Once you've downloaded Unmoored to your phone, you will align yourself with one of the lettered points on the ground. This will sync up the Augmented Reality with your surroundings.
Scott Stein tries it out.
Viewing a phone screen in full sun is not always ideal.
Once in the shade he was able to get a better view.
Check it out-- boats!
Whoa.
There were some themed costumes around to support the press conference.
What's up with Mel Chin's glasses? I tried to find out but there was nothing online about this and no other photos of him wearing them. They look like there's some tech in the left eye, right?
If you want to see the rest of Mel Chin's exhibition head on over to the Queens Museum of Art.
Multiple sites!
As is typical with sculptures in NYC, the public will immediately start using this as a backdrop for selfies.