CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Highlights for n00bs: Looking back on 40 years of gaming

Games, artifacts, memorabilia and accessories from video game history

1 of 29
Scott Ard/CNET

Spacewar!

Spacewar! is acknowledged as one of the first, if not the first, computer games. Creator Steve Russell stands by an operational PDP-1 (1960), the computer he used to create the game.

more info
2 of 29
Scott Ard/CNET

Pong

The 'Pong' arcade game inventor Al Acorn also co-founded Atari with Nolan Bushnell in 1972.

more info
3 of 29
Josh Miller/CNET

Odyssey 300 (1976)

Magnavox released the first-ever home console with 1972's Odyssey. This is the Odyssey 300, from 1976, which played three built-in games, all variants on Pong.

more info
4 of 29
James Martin/CNET

Atari 2600 (1977)

This is the original 1977 Atari 2600, the machine that essentially launched the home console business. Note that before it was known as the 2600 (its part number), it had the ambitious moniker "video computer system."

more info
5 of 29

Atari Video Music System

The Atari Video Music System was a music visualization system. With RCA outputs from your stereo, the unit connected to a television and allowed for manipulation of the visuals using dials on the console. Basically, this was an audio waveform visualizer similar to the iTunes visualizer popular in the early 2000s. 

more info
6 of 29

Atari 2600 Test Console (circa 1977)

Atari sold these consoles to its dealers to provide a quick and easy way for Atari 2600 owners to test their joysticks and power supplies to see if they needed repair or replacement. It was the final stop before sending a console in for repair.



more info
7 of 29
Josh Miller/CNET

Space Invaders (1978)

One of many arcade cabinet variations on Space Invaders, originally released in 1978.

more info
8 of 29
Josh Miller/CNET

Atari Cosmos (1979)

The Atari Cosmos was a never-released handheld that was supposed to overlay two layers of holographic film for a 3D effect. Only a handful of mockup units and prototypes exist.

more info
9 of 29
Josh Miller/CNET

Centipede (1981)

The Centipede arcade shooter was co-designed by Dona Bailey, one of the earliest female game designers.

more info
10 of 29
James Martin/CNET

IBM PC (1981)

IBM's brand name recognition spurred fast growth of the personal computer market in homes in the early 1980's. 

more info
11 of 29
Josh Miller/CNET

Arcadia 2001 (1982)

This 1982 early 8-bit console, called the Arcadia 2001, was made by Emerson, and featured a few knock-offs of popular games ("Breakaway" instead of Breakout, for example).

more info
12 of 29
Josh Miller/CNET

Alien Chase (1982)

This dual-screen 1982 Alien Chase game from Tandy actually just used a mirror to show both players the same screen.

more info
13 of 29

Vectrex (1982)

The Vectrex was an all-in-one console with a built-in monochromatic display that displayed bright-line vector graphics.

more info
14 of 29
Josh Miller/CNET

Burgertime (1983)

This handheld version of Burgertime was released in Japan and Singapore in 1983. A smaller version was common in the US.

more info
15 of 29
Josh Miller/CNET

Intellivision Keyboard Component

This keyboard add-on promised to turn the Intellivision into a state-of-the-art early 80s PC and give it a leg up over other home consoles. Long delays meant only a few thousand were ever released to the public.

more info
16 of 29
Josh Miller/CNET

Video Game Brain (1983)

This six-in-one game switcher declares: "Never waste time inserting or removing your video game cartridges again." What would they think about game loading times today?

more info
17 of 29
James Martin/CNET

Sega Genesis (1989)

A Sega Genesis game console.

more info
18 of 29
James Martin/CNET

Street Fighter, XL

A huge Street Fighter console at E3 2019.

more info
19 of 29
James Martin/CNET

gdc-2019-9035

more info
20 of 29
James Martin/CNET

Nintendo Gameboy (1989)

more info
21 of 29
James Martin/CNET

Nintendo Power Glove (1989)

The infamous glove controller for the NES console. Interestingly, some people are talking about bringing back glove-like controllers for today's VR headsets.

more info
22 of 29
James Martin/CNET

Sony Playstation (1994)

more info
23 of 29
Josh Miller/CNET

Nintendo 64 controllers (1996)

Variations on the innovative Nintendo 64 home console controller.

more info
24 of 29
James Martin/CNET

Sega Dreamcast (1998)

more info
25 of 29
James Martin/CNET

Microsoft Xbox (2001)

more info
26 of 29
Microsoft

Microsoft Kinect (2010)

Microsoft Kinect is a hands-free, motion sensing control system.

more info
27 of 29
James Martin/CNET

Google Stadia (2019)

Google's cloud gaming platform, Stadia head Phil Harrison with the Stadia controller.

more info
28 of 29
James Martin/CNET

iPhone AR gaming (2018)

more info
29 of 29
Sarah Tew/CNET

Oculus Quest (2019)

Facebook's standalone virtual reality headset, Oculus Quest.

more info

More Galleries

The 34 best games to play on Nintendo Switch

The 34 best games to play on Nintendo Switch

35 Photos
32 of the best games on PS4

32 of the best games on PS4

33 Photos
22 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

22 face mask styles we love that you can buy or make

22 Photos
New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

New movie calendar for 2020 and 2021 following coronavirus delays

72 Photos
Best dating apps of 2020

Best dating apps of 2020

13 Photos
Meet the Wi-Fi 6 routers that support 802.11ax

Meet the Wi-Fi 6 routers that support 802.11ax

33 Photos
NASA Perseverance rover ready to explore the wilds of Mars

NASA Perseverance rover ready to explore the wilds of Mars

18 Photos