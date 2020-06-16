This is the original 1977 Atari 2600, the machine that essentially launched the home console business. Note that before it was known as the 2600 (its part number), it had the ambitious moniker "video computer system."
The Atari Video Music System was a music visualization system. With RCA outputs from your stereo, the unit connected to a television and allowed for manipulation of the visuals using dials on the console. Basically, this was an audio waveform visualizer similar to the iTunes visualizer popular in the early 2000s.
Atari sold these consoles to its dealers to provide a quick and easy way for Atari 2600 owners to test their joysticks and power supplies to see if they needed repair or replacement. It was the final stop before sending a console in for repair.
This keyboard add-on promised to turn the Intellivision into a state-of-the-art early 80s PC and give it a leg up over other home consoles. Long delays meant only a few thousand were ever released to the public.
Discuss: Highlights for n00bs: Looking back on 40 years of gaming
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.