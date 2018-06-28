Hidden details of Toy Story Land

CNET también está disponible en español.
At Toy Story Land in Disney's Hollywood Studios, you become an honorary toy to play with Woody and the gang in Andy's backyard.
And since you're living in the toy world, everything is built by Andy with pieces of toys, boxes and hand-drawn notes.
We got an early look at the detailed land before it opens to the public.
Is that a cereal box behind the Cootie game?
Andy made us benches out of old Popsicle sticks.
The land has two new rides. One is Alien Swirling Saucers. This is a Pizza Planet toy, where the aliens swing you around in spaceships.
Wait, what's that? Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy Edge themed land is being built right next door. It opens next year.
Better follow the orders of the Green Army Men.
The line for the Alien Swirling Saucers ride is made out of packaging from the Pizza Planet toys and Buzz Lightyear play sets.
The preboarding guide comes as an "instruction book."
Why are aliens driving people around? Disney has a story for everything. Here, the aliens are pizza-delivering toy mascots for Pizza Planet.
Walls of the land are made up of different scraps of paper that Andy found.
Dominoes make great benches.
Andy doesn't want you to get lost, so he made these guide signs.
The Green Army Men are hard at work all over the 11-acre land.
The merchandise cart is made from a Fisher-Price truck.
Are you tall enough to ride Slinky Dog Dash? Check with this Candy Land token.
Andy merged his Dash & Dodge Mega Coaster set with a Slinky Dog to create the best ride in the land: Slinky Dog Dash.
The original packaging for Slinky Dog makes up the ride waiting area.
You can see the roof of the loading area is built out of the Dash & Dodge toy box.
And it's held up by his books.
Even the lampposts in line are made by Andy's toys.
Another book from Andy's collection.
Andy's concept art for the roller coaster. Wait... what's the shark pit?
Go, doggy, go!
Andy was really nice to put some bricks together to make trash cans.
That's some big chalk.
An old ride gets a new entrance.
Toy Story Mania has been around for awhile, but now there's new things to see as you wait to enter Andy's bedroom. (And some parts are still being worked on.)
Hungry? Grab some grub at Woody's Lunchbox. It's made up of juice boxes, animal crackers and whatever Mom packed.
Inside the line for Toy Story Mania, there's lots of fun things to see.
There's also a new Etch-a-Sketch.
Jessie and Rex cheer you on during the Slinky Dog Dash.