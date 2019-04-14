Heroic destroyer of Puget Sound: Exploring the USS Turner Joy

CNET también está disponible en español.

USS Turner Joy

Sitting peacefully in Puget Sound, not far from where she was first commissioned, is the USS Turner Joy.

For even more details about this historic ship, and this tour, read Cold War destroyer: Inside the USS Turner Joy.

Read the article
1
of 52

Aft fantail

The Turner Joy had three 5-inch guns, two aft and one forward. They could fire up to 34 rounds per minute. In 1965, after firing over 700 rounds, a "hang-fire" developed in one of the 5-inch guns. As they attempted to clear the muzzle, the shell exploded, killing three men and injuring three more. 

Read the article
2
of 52

Inside

This is inside the gun, which is quite a cramped space, as you'd expect. Two of the 14 men on the gun crew were here, the rest were below. 

Read the article
3
of 52

Gun below

This is underneath the other aft gun. The elaborate machinery is needed not only to rotate the turret, but to quickly load the shells. 

Read the article
4
of 52

CPO Mess

The Chief Petty Officer's Mess, i.e. the senior enlisted men's dining room. 

Read the article
5
of 52

Who you gonna call?

The phone on the left is labeled "Administration" and includes things like the Pilot House and Captain's Sea Cabin. The one on the right is "Engineers" and connects with, well, different engineering areas. 

Read the article
6
of 52

Sick bay

Interestingly, there was no medical doctor on board. Instead medical issues were treated by hospital corpsmen.

Read the article
7
of 52

Office space

Check out that copier and monitor. This is the Supply Office.

Read the article
8
of 52

Mess

Between 258-283 enlisted men served on board. The 17 officers ate elsewhere. 

Read the article
9
of 52

Galley

Not many jobs on a ship I'd want less than cook. 

Read the article
10
of 52

Windlass

This oddball piece of machinery is the windlass, used to raise the anchors. 

Read the article
11
of 52

All aft from here

The very bow of the ship, used for line and other storage.

Read the article
12
of 52

Fire control

All the advanced computers (for the late 1950s) and gear to help get the guns aimed correctly. 

Read the article
13
of 52

Hello, computer

Meet the electro-mechanical Mk 47 computer. Using a number of variables and inputs, it would determine how to aim the guns to hit a target. At 12 miles (19 km) the guns had a claimed accuracy of plus or minus 10 yards (9 meters).   

Read the article
14
of 52

Dynamic tester

This thing created fake targets to test the firing computer. The computer would say what it would do to hit the target, and the crew would compare that to the "answer" provided by the tester. That's me taking the picture. Howdy!

Read the article
15
of 52

Gyro

Not words that anyone would use to describe me. 

Inside is a gyroscope that the fire control computer would use to calculate how to keep the guns level while the boat moved. 

Read the article
16
of 52

Radar

The AN/SPG-53 fire control radar, one for each gun. 

Read the article
17
of 52

Triggers

The red trigger, also called a firing key, fired the guns. The gray fired star shells from a dedicated launcher. These flares had parachutes and would illuminate an area for 55 seconds.

Read the article
18
of 52

Crew

Every space that could fit a bunk, fits a bunk.

Read the article
19
of 52

Head

One of many heads throughout the ship. 

Read the article
20
of 52

Gearbox

The boxy unit is a reduction gearbox that connects the turbines and the propellers. 

Read the article
21
of 52

Gears

A closeup of two of the huge gears. 

Read the article
22
of 52

Distillation plant

The Turner Joy runs on steam turbines, so there are pipes everywhere.   

Read the article
23
of 52

Evap

Also called evaporators, or evaps, the Turner Joy used a flash-type that preheated seawater and injected it into a vacuum chamber to instantly covert it to steam. The steam is condensed back into pure water.

Read the article
24
of 52

Engine room

The two steam turbines generate 35,000 horsepower each, giving the Turner Joy a top speed of 32 knots (37 mph). 

Read the article
25
of 52

Generators

These are two of the ship's four electrical generators. The other two are in the aft engine room, one of the few parts of the ship that's isn't accessible. 

Read the article
26
of 52

Boiler

One of the boilers used to heat up the water into steam. 

Read the article
27
of 52

Stairs and platforms

It's rare that engine rooms on museum ships are completely open. Too many narrow and steep stairs. I can only imagine how hectic, and loud, it would be in here during maneuvers. 

Read the article
28
of 52

Hangouts

There's not much space on any naval ship, and other than working, sleeping and eating, there's even less space dedicated to "other." So the small table in this corner probably saw a lot of use. 

Read the article
29
of 52

Bunks

Flip open your bunk and you've got some storage.

Read the article
30
of 52

Rudder

It takes a lot of effort to position a rudder, and that's what this equipment does. 

Read the article
31
of 52

Fridge

One of several huge refrigerators. All modern ships have them, I just can't remember other museum ships bothering to keep them accessible. 

Read the article
32
of 52

5-inch

The Turner Joy's forward 5-inch/54 caliber Mark 42 gun. These could fire 70-pound (32 kg) shells over 14 miles away.

Read the article
33
of 52

Post-WWII destroyer

The Turner Joy is a Forrest Sherman-class destroyer, the first class of US warship to have more firepower facing aft rather than forward.

Read the article
34
of 52

Forecastle

Anchors aweigh...

Read the article
35
of 52

Superstructure

The Turner Joy's superstructure uses a lot of aluminum to keep the weight down, improving stability. 

Read the article
36
of 52

Driver

The Pilot House, with a commanding view of the sea ahead. 

Read the article
37
of 52

Bridge

One sailor to steer, one to man the throttles. 

Read the article
38
of 52

Radar

This is where you locate the bleeps, sweeps and creeps

Read the article
39
of 52

Navigation

Officially called the Chart House, here's where the navigator charts and tracks the ship's course. 

Read the article
40
of 52

CIC

The Combat Information Center, where all the raw radar, sonar and other data get processed. This area is blocked off and dark, so sorry for the subpar photo. 

Read the article
41
of 52

Stateroom

The Commanding Officer's Stateroom. 

Read the article
42
of 52

In port

The captain only uses the stateroom while in port. While at sea he has a cabin close to the bridge.  

Read the article
43
of 52

Radio room

All the ship's radio receivers are in this room, one of the few only visible through a small window with large bars. 

Read the article
44
of 52

Wardroom

The main location for off-duty officers. They also take their meals here, from their own adjacent galley. 

Read the article
45
of 52

Commanders

The Turner Joy had 15 commanding officers over its 23 years of service.

Read the article
46
of 52

Sonar control

Moody rigged-for-red lighting bathes the Sonar Control room. The main console in the middle with the round screen is the AN/SQS-23 sonar stack. To its left is a bathythermograph, which records the temperature of the water (vital for accurate sonar analysis). On the right you can see a repeater for the main radar.

Read the article
47
of 52

Signal shack

On top of the signal shack is the AN/SPG-53 radar. The cylinder jutting out horizontally, matching one out of sight on the other side, is an optical range finder.

Read the article
48
of 52

Spotting station

The Turner Joy, which had been present at the Gulf of Tonkin Incident at the beginning of the Vietnam War, also fired the last naval shot of the conflict. 

Read the article
49
of 52

Ready to go

The ship is in such great shape it really feels like all you'd need to do is light the boilers and throw the lines. 

Read the article
50
of 52

Aft

There's no way to get a good unobstructed view of the ship from Bremerton Boardwalk. I took this photo by  walking along a public sidewalk near some apartment buildings. 

Read the article
51
of 52

Sail on

The USS Turner Joy is a great tour, and easy to visit if you're in the Seattle area.

For more details about this historic ship, and this tour, check out Cold War destroyer: Inside the USS Turner Joy.

Read the article
52
of 52
