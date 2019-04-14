Heroic destroyer of Puget Sound: Exploring the USS Turner Joy

The Turner Joy had three 5-inch guns, two aft and one forward. They could fire up to 34 rounds per minute. In 1965, after firing over 700 rounds, a "hang-fire" developed in one of the 5-inch guns. As they attempted to clear the muzzle, the shell exploded, killing three men and injuring three more.
The phone on the left is labeled "Administration" and includes things like the Pilot House and Captain's Sea Cabin. The one on the right is "Engineers" and connects with, well, different engineering areas.
Meet the electro-mechanical Mk 47 computer. Using a number of variables and inputs, it would determine how to aim the guns to hit a target. At 12 miles (19 km) the guns had a claimed accuracy of plus or minus 10 yards (9 meters).
This thing created fake targets to test the firing computer. The computer would say what it would do to hit the target, and the crew would compare that to the "answer" provided by the tester. That's me taking the picture. Howdy!
Also called evaporators, or evaps, the Turner Joy used a flash-type that preheated seawater and injected it into a vacuum chamber to instantly covert it to steam. The steam is condensed back into pure water.
Moody rigged-for-red lighting bathes the Sonar Control room. The main console in the middle with the round screen is the AN/SQS-23 sonar stack. To its left is a bathythermograph, which records the temperature of the water (vital for accurate sonar analysis). On the right you can see a repeater for the main radar.