/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Here's what photos taken on the Pixel 6 Pro look like

Google's new flagship phone can take amazing photos. Here's proof.

andrewhoyleheadshot2013-2.jpg
Andrew Hoyle
autumn-pixel-6-pro
1 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Google's Pixel 6 Pro has seriously impressed us with its attractive design, its vibrant screen and its slick Android 12 software. But it's the triple rear camera that really turned my head.

It features a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera that provides 4x zoom.

This shot, taken with the standard camera, is bright and vibrant, with beautiful tones that really show off the changing of the seasons. 

Scroll through to see more photos taken with the phone.

castle-pixel-6-pro
2 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

This scene looking towards the beautiful Edinburgh castle is a challenging shot, with dark shadows and an extremely bright sky beyond the trees. The Pixel 6 Pro has handled it well though, maintaining a lovely exposure overall.  

dean-view-normal-pixel-6-pro
3 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Great exposure and details on this view over Edinburgh, taken with the standard lens.

dean-view-wide-pixel-6-pro
4 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Switching to the ultrawide, the shot looks a little cooler, but it's still a great looking shot.

dean-view-4x-pixel-6-pro
5 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

With the 4x zoom I've been able to frame the distant building nicely against the trees. 

inverleith-pixel-6-pro
6 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The standard camera has captured a scene with superb dynamic range here. I love the reflections of the sky on the water. 

man-4x-pixel-6-pro
7 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

And moving to the 4x zoom, I've been able to capture this peaceful moment with this person reading a newspaper. There's so much detail in the image that I can clearly read the headline.

allotments-4x-pixel-6-pro
8 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

I also love this 4x zoom shot overlooking some allotments. It's such a busy scene, but the high resolution of the camera means that all the fine details have been captured perfectly.

leaves-4x-pixel-6-pro
9 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

And I've used the zoom here too to focus my composition on these fallen orange leaves.

leith-pixel-6-pro
10 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

From the main camera, a lovely scene overlooking Leith. 

leith-4x-pixel-6-pro
11 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

From the same position, the 4x zoom gives a much clearer view of the buildings opposite.

leith-wide-pixel-6-pro
12 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

While the ultrawide lens has captured a wider view of the river.

princes-pixel6
13 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A beautiful view of Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens.

princes-edited-pixel-6-pro
14 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Google has developed a tool for automatically removing people and distracting objects from a scene, as well as allowing you to add more color toning to your images. Check out this shot against the previous one and see how neatly the phone has removed the people walking in the bottom right. 

sun-rays-normal-pixel-6-pro
15 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A challenging scene for most phones, but the Pixel 6 Pro has kept that bright light under control while still showing plenty of detail in the shadows.

sun-rays-4x-pixel-6-pro
16 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Zooming in to 4x, I've captured a sole walker between the trees. Lovely stuff.

sunset-pixel-6-pro
17 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Who doesn't love a vibrant sunset? Captured with the main camera.

tree-4x-pixel-6-pro
18 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Shot with the 4x zoom, a crow does whatever crows do in front of a gorgeous big tree.

pxl-20211024-200153934
19 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Even at night, the Pixel 6 Pro can capture great images. 

pxl-20211024-200619027-motion-01-cover
20 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Using the long-exposure mode, I turned a passing car into streaking lights, which gives a cool effect.

pxl-20211024-201239636-night
21 of 21 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Night mode shots are often quite susceptible to lens flare from nearby light sources.

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

40 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

67 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

63 Photos
2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

66 Photos
Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

More Galleries

Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

16 Photos
Meet the new 2022 Honda Civic Si sedan

More Galleries

Meet the new 2022 Honda Civic Si sedan

25 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos