Here's what photos taken on the Pixel 6 Pro look like

Google's Pixel 6 Pro has seriously impressed us with its attractive design, its vibrant screen and its slick Android 12 software. But it's the triple rear camera that really turned my head.

It features a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera that provides 4x zoom.

This shot, taken with the standard camera, is bright and vibrant, with beautiful tones that really show off the changing of the seasons.

Scroll through to see more photos taken with the phone.