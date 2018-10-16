Here's what photos from the Huawei Mate 20 Pro look like

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Huawei's Mate 20 Pro is here, sporting three separate cameras on the back and another on the front. 

We've already been able to take this super phone around (an unusually sunny) London to see what its camera array can achieve. 

First up, a lovely view of East London from the CNET balcony, shot using the standard wide-angle camera mode. The phone uses the same AI scene recognition seen on the P20 Pro, and in this case detected a blue sky, so boosted the blues a touch to give more of a pop to the scene. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
1
of 41
Read First Take

One of the Mate 20 Pro's three cameras has a super wide-angle lens, letting you get much more into the picture. It worked really well here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
2
of 41
Read First Take

The different zoom lengths of the the triple cameras really gives you four different views. Here, the super wide-angle...

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
3
of 41
Read First Take

Then the default wide angle view...

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
4
of 41
Read First Take

Then a 3x digital crop...

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
5
of 41
Read First Take

And finally up close with a 5x digital crop. The crop uses information from the huge 40-megapixel sensor to maintain as much detail as possible.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
6
of 41
Read First Take

I really enjoyed shooting with the super wide view. It was able to achieve a good exposure here, with rich colours and plenty of detail in the shadows.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
7
of 41
Read First Take

Using the super wide, you can also focus up close on objects, but still keep loads of the background in shot. Here, I was able to focus only an inch or two away from this sculpture, and be able to capture the road leading away behind it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
8
of 41
Read First Take

More macro photography using the super wide lens.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
9
of 41
Read First Take

I've used the same mode again to focus on this leaf here...

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
10
of 41
Read First Take

...but by using the 5x zoom I'm able to get much closer on the leaf, but not capture as much of the background. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
11
of 41
Read First Take

The AI scene recognition immediately recognised this as "food".

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
12
of 41
Read First Take

Whether the AI has helped to take a better picture is difficult to really judge, but it's bright, with strong, natural colours. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
13
of 41
Read First Take

This pulled pork baguel was delicious, by the way.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
14
of 41
Read First Take

The light wasn't brilliant inside the food hall, but the Mate 20 Pro's camera has kept this shot pin-sharp.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
15
of 41
Read First Take

Melt that cheese.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
16
of 41
Read First Take

Well exposed and little in the way of blur or image noise. Good stuff.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
17
of 41
Read First Take

The phone recognised this as "Autumn Leaves", although I don't know how it changed the scene once it figured that out. Personally I'd have liked to see an autumn shot with a warmer white balance to enhance the rich reds of the leaves. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
18
of 41
Read First Take

The 24-megapixel front-facing camera does a decent job of snapping an embarrassing selfie when you're in good light. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
19
of 41
Read First Take

My face is sharp and well exposed while the background colours really pop out. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
20
of 41
Read First Take

This lower-light shot isn't bad either.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
21
of 41
Read First Take

I'm much less impressed here. The bright window behind me has overexposed the shot.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
22
of 41
Read First Take

While in this shot, the phone has used a slower shutter speed to let in enough light, resulting in quite a blurry image. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
23
of 41
Read First Take

The phone uses face-mapping software, much like the iPhone X, to try and separate you from the background to allow for different lighting effects. It really hasn't worked here. Thumbs down.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
24
of 41
Read First Take

Using the portrait mode with the rear camera, there's a satisfying bokeh around our subject's head.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
25
of 41
Read First Take

The super wide-angle lens allows for some interesting creative shooting.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
26
of 41
Read First Take

More from the super wide lens.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
27
of 41
Read First Take

This lower-light shot of beer isn't pin-sharp either. So far I'm not super impressed with low light, but we'll be testing that more in the full review.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
28
of 41
Read First Take

I like this outdoor scene, taken in the default mode. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
29
of 41
Read First Take

The camera has balanced the bright blue sky and darker building fronts well.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
30
of 41
Read First Take

Having a quiet moment.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
31
of 41
Read First Take

This is a tricky scene for even pro cameras to snag. The phone has done well here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
32
of 41
Read First Take

Vibrant colours from this street art.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
33
of 41
Read First Take

A lovely autumn day.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
34
of 41
Read First Take

These autumn squash are pin-sharp.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
35
of 41
Read First Take

Enjoying an afternoon pint.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
36
of 41
Read First Take

A crisp shot, despite the lower indoor light.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
37
of 41
Read First Take

CNET video producer Jide, doing his thing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
38
of 41
Read First Take

More lovely colours from some interesting street art.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
39
of 41
Read First Take

Vibrant and sharp.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
40
of 41
Read First Take

Using the 5x zoom to hone in on the details.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
41
of 41
Read First Take
