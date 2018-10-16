Here's what photos from the Huawei Mate 20 Pro look like

Huawei's Mate 20 Pro is here, sporting three separate cameras on the back and another on the front.
We've already been able to take this super phone around (an unusually sunny) London to see what its camera array can achieve.
First up, a lovely view of East London from the CNET balcony, shot using the standard wide-angle camera mode. The phone uses the same AI scene recognition seen on the P20 Pro, and in this case detected a blue sky, so boosted the blues a touch to give more of a pop to the scene.
Using the super wide, you can also focus up close on objects, but still keep loads of the background in shot. Here, I was able to focus only an inch or two away from this sculpture, and be able to capture the road leading away behind it.
The phone recognised this as "Autumn Leaves", although I don't know how it changed the scene once it figured that out. Personally I'd have liked to see an autumn shot with a warmer white balance to enhance the rich reds of the leaves.