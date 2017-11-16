Most of the comic-themed art was picked up from discount stores, Mat says. There's a Chewbacca wood print along with Catwoman, Batman, The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man, the Avengers Assemble cartoon and Wonder Woman. The Catwoman, Batman and Wonder Woman art are reprints of popular issues of their respective comic books.
The couple's video game collection features a mixture of backwards-compatible PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Wii U titles. There's a big focus on the Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Kingdom Hearts and Assassin's Creed series.
A wider shot of more geek artwork on the back wall. Of note are Darth Vader and PBR2-D2 prints, two mock Renaissance art portraits of Spock and Ellen Ripley with the Xenomorph in tow, a skeleton trio of "red shirts" from Star Trek, and a large, somewhat abstract Yoda piece. Most of these were picked up either through Etsy or at the Rose City Comic Con in Portland.
This 55-inch Vizio E550i-B2 is a 1080p TV from 2014. Although this picture isn't great, for the price it offers good image quality and colors. Mat bought it after a 50-inch Toshiba plasma HDTV died a few years ago.
This shelf has more box sets and some knick knacks. At the bottom are space-hogging box sets of "Roots: The Complete Collection" and the "Bond 50: 22 Film Collection." (It includes the whole James Bond series up through "Quantum of Solace," but doesn't include the original "Casino Royale" or "Never Say Never.")
"The bottom two shelves have large box sets and a mixture of Evanna's old DVD collection," says Mat. There's a mix of comedy, science fiction and fantasy genres. Of special note are the massive "Babylon 5" TV set and a bootleg disc of the live-action Japanese "Sailor Moon" series.
Video game themed art around the windows. There are two small replicas of arcade marquees for Ninja Gaiden and Donkey Kong. "In the middle are Pac-Man themed retro video game pixel art pieces my wife and I made with Perler beads," Mat says.
Evanna made another Super Mario Bros. Boo ghost-themed lamp. Next to it are framed vintage issues of the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" comics. Catty-corner to that are five framed prints of the limited-edition lithographs Target sold as a pack-in with from the 2011 Blu-ray release of Star Wars Episodes I-VI.