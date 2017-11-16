CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide
  • mat
    1
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    2
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    3
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    4
    of 21
  • mta-dog
    5
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    6
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    7
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    8
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    9
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    10
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    11
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    12
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    13
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    14
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    15
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    16
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    17
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    18
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    19
    of 21
  • mat-nerd-themed-living-room
    20
    of 21
  • mat-cat
    21
    of 21

This installment of Show Us Yours comes to us courtesy of Mat and Evanna, who hail from Portland, Oregon. Mat describes their showcase as "our nerd-themed living room."

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

Mat says the couches are custom-made. The green one faces the TV and the blue one spins, which helps optimize viewing angles. Getting the best angle to watch Pee-Wee Herman is pretty nerdy.

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

The home-theater setup features a 55-inch Vizio TV, a sound bar system with a subwoofer, a Nintendo Wii U, a Sony PlayStation 4 and a Microsoft Xbox One. Mat is contemplating a Nintendo Switch to replace the Wii U.

That's an animal barrier gate at the bottom.

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
$299.99
See at Amazon.com
Read full review

Most of the comic-themed art was picked up from discount stores, Mat says. There's a Chewbacca wood print along with Catwoman, Batman, The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man, the Avengers Assemble cartoon and Wonder Woman. The Catwoman, Batman and Wonder Woman art are reprints of popular issues of their respective comic books. 

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

Spock, a Corgi, has a Star Wars-themed leash. That doesn't seem quite right.

They have a second dog, Starbuck, as well as a cat named Butters. You get the idea.

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

The couple's video game collection features a mixture of backwards-compatible PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Wii U titles. There's a big focus on the Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Kingdom Hearts and Assassin's Creed series.

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

A close up of the Nintendo Wii U and Sony PlayStation 4 consoles. The Wii U doesn't get used much anymore, Mat says.

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

A wider shot of more geek artwork on the back wall. Of note are Darth Vader and PBR2-D2 prints, two mock Renaissance art portraits of Spock and Ellen Ripley with the Xenomorph in tow, a skeleton trio of "red shirts" from Star Trek, and a large, somewhat abstract Yoda piece. Most of these were picked up either through Etsy or at the Rose City Comic Con in Portland.

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

This is a side view of their "precious movie and TV show collection." 

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

There's everything from the Shogun miniseries to the complete Marx Brothers film library.

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

This 55-inch Vizio E550i-B2 is a 1080p TV from 2014. Although this picture isn't great, for the price it offers good image quality and colors. Mat bought it after a 50-inch Toshiba plasma HDTV died a few years ago.

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
$5,999.99
See at Walmart
Read full review

Detail of custom Super Mario Bros.-themed art of the Boo ghost, first introduced in Super Mario Bros. 3. Inside it holds numerous dog toys. Above it are a cheap set of Jillian Michaels weights.

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

This shelf has more box sets and some knick knacks. At the bottom are space-hogging box sets of "Roots: The Complete Collection" and the "Bond 50: 22 Film Collection." (It includes the whole James Bond series up through "Quantum of Solace," but doesn't include the original "Casino Royale" or "Never Say Never.")

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

"The bottom two shelves have large box sets and a mixture of Evanna's old DVD collection," says Mat. There's a mix of comedy, science fiction and fantasy genres. Of special note are the massive "Babylon 5" TV set and a bootleg disc of the live-action Japanese "Sailor Moon" series.

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

Video game themed art around the windows. There are two small replicas of arcade marquees for Ninja Gaiden and Donkey Kong. "In the middle are Pac-Man themed retro video game pixel art pieces my wife and I made with Perler beads," Mat says. 

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

The top two shelves feature action, comedy and a hell of a lot of horror movies. Part of the reason Mat has so many films is because he hosts a movie podcast called Sequelcast 2

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

Evanna made another Super Mario Bros. Boo ghost-themed lamp. Next to it are framed vintage issues of the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" comics. Catty-corner to that are five framed prints of the limited-edition lithographs Target sold as a pack-in with from the 2011 Blu-ray release of Star Wars Episodes I-VI.

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

This is the subwoofer for their Sony HT-CT150 sound bar. It's a few years old, but Mat says it packs a mighty punch. 

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read full review

Another look at the front of the room from another angle.

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

Yoda, a little closer.

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More

Butters, enjoying the warmth of a laptop, says thanks for taking a look at this installment of Show Us Yours. If you're interested in seeing more showcase, we have plenty more to check out here

Caption by / Photo by Mat/CNET
Read More
1 of 21
|

Here's what happens when serious nerds outfit a home theater

Published:
Up Next
Something's fishy about this 10-scr...
21

Latest Stories

T-Mobile Black Friday deal: Buy one iPhone/Galaxy/LG, get one free

T-Mobile Black Friday deal: Buy one iPhone/Galaxy/LG, get one free

by
Awesome appliance gifts to splurge on in 2017
15

Awesome appliance gifts to splurge on in 2017

by
How to watch Elon Musk unveil Tesla's electric semi truck

How to watch Elon Musk unveil Tesla's electric semi truck

by
US gives your phone company the OK to block more robocalls

US gives your phone company the OK to block more robocalls

by
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is the most insane Aston yet

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is the most insane Aston yet

by
Amazon Key hack could make you clueless in a home invasion

Amazon Key hack could make you clueless in a home invasion

by