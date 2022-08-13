Here's What a Cheap (But Good Enough) Projector Looks Like

The Vimgo P10 is really affordable but we also liked its picture, considering the price.
The Vimgo P10 is an ultra-budget 1080p projector. It works surprisingly well for the price.
The P10's biggest strength and many of its weaknesses all stem from its simple but large lens. It's bright with good contrast, but the picture gets darker and blurrier toward the edges.
The pastel design does look better than many inexpensive projectors.
The two small speakers on the back don't play particularly loud.
There's an HDMI input if you want to connect a streaming stick or a game console. It has some streaming apps built in.
Don't lose the remote. There's only one button (for the power) on the P10 and the only way to adjust the focus is via two buttons near the top of the remote.
That's it for the pictures. Click the link below to read our review of the Vimgo P10 Pico Projector.