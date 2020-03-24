Here's how it looks now that coronavirus has sent the whole world online

As people around the world stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, activities from school to work meetings, socializing, exercising, praying and more are now taking place online. Click through our gallery for international scenes of a world gone online (even more more than usual).
Here, teacher Yekaterina Metelskaya leads an online lesson for first-graders in Minsk, Belarus, on March 24.
Published:Caption:Leslie KatzPhoto:Natalia Fedosenko\TASS via Getty Images
1
of 12
Going to church
Parish vicar Patrick Staub conducts a service at an empty Catholic church in Winterbach, Germany, on March 22. Due to the spread of the coronavirus, worshippers can't attend church in person, but they can watch services streamed on YouTube.
Published:Caption:Leslie KatzPhoto:Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images
2
of 12
Going to funerals
Because the Austrian government has temporarily banned all gatherings of more than five people as a measure to slow the spread of coronavirus, undertakers are offering livestreamed services for means for mourners. Here, on March 24, employees of Bestattung Himmelblau in Vienna rehearse livestreaming of an upcoming funeral.
Brazilian senators vote remotely on March 20 on the decision to declare a state of calamity during the coronavirus outbreak. The vote marked the first time in 196 years of existence that the Senate used the remote system. Davi Alcolumbre, president of the Brazilian Senate, recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
An inmate at a prison in Blitar, Indonesia, chats with family members via smartphone video chat on March 17. Visits were temporarily halted due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Published:Caption:Leslie KatzPhoto:STR/AFP via Getty Images
5
of 12
Practicing music
Eric Choate, artistic director of the San Francisco Boys Chorus, leads an online rehearsal of Gabriel Fauré's Requiem from his home on March 18.
Published:Caption:Leslie KatzPhoto:Santiago Mejia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
6
of 12
Praying at the mosque
A March 20 live broadcast of Friday prayers at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Published:Caption:Leslie KatzPhoto:Mikhail Tereshchenko\TASS via Getty Images
7
of 12
Keeping governments in session
A huge video screen shows members of the Lower House of Congress in the Philippines participating in a special session via video conference on March 23. At the session, they discussed a proposed emergency power to be given to President Rodrigo Duterte to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. On March 16, Duterte ordered about half the country's population to stay home for the next month in a drastic bid to curb the rising number of new coronavirus cases.
Published:Caption:Leslie KatzPhoto:STR/AFP via Getty Images
8
of 12
Leading gym classes
A smartphone films a trainer in action at a gym in Hamburg, Germany. It's offering online classes while it's closed due to the coronavirus crisis.
Published:Caption:Leslie KatzPhoto:Jonas Walzberg/picture alliance via Getty Images
9
of 12
Reading to student
Jennifer Buller, principal of Boston's K-8 Coolidge Corner School, reads a nightly bedtime story to her students via video conference on March 19. The sessions have been packed as the school seeks ways to alleviate the social isolation many are feeling as the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis deepens. Buller allows a little time before and after the story so students can see their friends and say hi.
Published:Caption:Leslie KatzPhoto:Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
10
of 12
Teaching from the field
A science teacher livestreams from the field to her students in Hangzhou, China on March 16 more than two months after the COVID-19 outbreak.
Published:Caption:Leslie KatzPhoto:Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
11
of 12
onlineworking
A man in Turin, Italy, works from home on March 23 as the nationwide lockdown in the country continues. Video conferencing is quickly becoming standard practice for employees around the globe.