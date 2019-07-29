Here's everything that 5G can do for you

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • 5g-1-2
  • s10-5g-verizon-2
  • 5g-netflix-download-1
  • facetime-11
  • pubgmobilejp
  • 02-harry-potter-wizards-unite
  • apple-wwdc-2019-jony-ive-augmented-reality-ar-2-3
  • galaxy-s10-5g-demo
  • anotacion-2019-07-22-125011
  • fd-london-air-ambulance-5.jpg
  • Argo AI Detroit
  • san-francisco-wires-phone-5g
  • Putting on gloves in operating theatre, Chelsea & Westminster Hospital, London UK
  • pikeville-solar-coal-print-exports-7
  • amazon-prime-now-manhattan-2
  • 5g-t-mobile-test-19

5G is all about lightning-fast speed, for your phone and beyond. This next-generation wireless technology promises to make downloads and uploads ultrafast, which opens up new or better ways of doing everything from growing food to saving lives.

Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 16

For now, 5G's benefits start with the phone. When it eventually replaces 4G, 5G data transfer will be between 10 and 100 times faster than today's networks. Right now, though, 5G is in its infancy. Here are six hard truths we learned so far.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
2
of 16

Downloading large files, fast

One promise of 5G: Downloading large files in seconds, like the entire season of Stranger Things 3 to watch offline, and streaming high-def movies without a hiccup. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 16

Crystal-clear video calls

5G networks combine those blistering data speeds with almost zero lag connecting to the network. That could lead to video calls with pin-sharp resolution and minimal image buffering or freezing.

Published:Caption:Photo:César Concepción Salza/ CNET
4
of 16

Streaming game play

The same philosophy applies to real-time, high-definition gameplay, as with resource-heavy games like PUBG Mobile.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jason Parker / CNET
5
of 16

Real-time, high-def AR

Augmented reality games like Pokemon Go and Harry Potter: Wizard's Unite rely on your phone's data connection to create virtual elements in the world around you. A faster connection could make objects richer and more immersive, and expand well beyond games.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 16

AR rendering will become more detailed

To wit, Apple recently showed off a fun tool that lets you use an iPhone or iPad to see what a $6,000 Mac Pro looks like on your desk. Here, former Apple designer Jony Ive demonstrates the AR feature. Faster data speeds will mean that objects like these could also become more detailed.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 16

TV you can move

This 5G demo of the Galaxy S10 5G phone lets you zoom in on a live-streamed baseball game to see players up-close. You can also twist your fingers to rotate the players and watch them from every angle while they throw, catch and run.

Published:Caption:
8
of 16

Instant language translation

Translations, like through Google Translate, take a lot of AI work, and, if you're translating on the fly, a lot of data. 5G holds the power to translate large amounts of text or speech quickly and flawlessly, even more so than with 4G today.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jessica Dolcourt / CNET
9
of 16

How 5G will save lives

5G's faster data speeds can potentially help first responders save more lives. By relying on the powerful new networks to control its dispatch system, responders like the London Air Ambulance pictured here can cut down their response time, and send help faster.

Published:Caption:
10
of 16

Avoiding crashes on the road

Self-driving cars already sound futuristic, but as they develop alongside 5G, they'll be able to use sensors to tap into the network and instantly communicate with other vehicles on the road, avoiding collisions by knowing where every car is. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Argo AI
11
of 16

Smart cities run on 5G

Data is at the heart of smart cities, which use vast quantities of it to help manage the city better. 5G is pegged to power the network infrastructure of smart cities in the 2020s, everything from the electrical grid to water supply. Here's more on how 5G can impact smart cities

Published:Caption:
12
of 16

Telemedicine and remote surgery

5G could support health care in numerous ways, but remote surgery is the most exciting. A form of robotic surgery, the surgeon controls surgical robots in a facility miles away to conduct a procedure. Advanced imaging guides the surgeon. Supported by a 5G network, this type of surgery could help specialists attend to more patients in critical conditions throughout the world.

Published:Caption:Photo:Photofusion/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
13
of 16

Farming food

A combination of sensors and drones could help farmers maintain ideal conditions for growing and raising food. For example, connected collars can help monitor an animal's real-time health. Drones can transmit photos from the field. Sensors can tell automated systems to adjust the water temperature and salt content of fish farms.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
14
of 16

More efficient factories

Sensors are also the key ingredient in 5G-connected factory equipment that can automatically upload information about productivity, and alert workers if machines malfunction, making the entire operation more efficient. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
15
of 16

What's undeniable is that 5G holds a lot of potential to improve everything around you, from your phone to health care, farming, and smart cities. As wonderful as it sounds, 5G isn't a slam dunk yet -- challenges may well lay ahead as these networks develop.

Here's where you can read more about the 5G revolution.

Published:Caption:Photo:Joshua Goldman/CNET
16
of 16
Now Reading

Here's everything that 5G can do for you

Up Next

Close up with the Galaxy Fold screen, notch and hinge

Latest Stories

Aladdin hits $1 billion at the box office, The Lion King is right behind

Aladdin hits $1 billion at the box office, The Lion King is right behind

by
Watch the moment Hayabusa2 grabbed rock samples from asteroid Ryuga

Watch the moment Hayabusa2 grabbed rock samples from asteroid Ryuga

by
The Expanse is getting a fifth season

The Expanse is getting a fifth season

by
OnePlus 7 Pro: How 'waterproof' is it really?

OnePlus 7 Pro: How 'waterproof' is it really?

by
Scientists create contact lenses that zoom when you blink twice

Scientists create contact lenses that zoom when you blink twice

by