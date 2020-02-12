Hate Valentine's Day? Watch these streaming horror movies and TV shows

Midsommar

It's easy to look around on Valentine's Day and think you're the only one suffering through a bad relationship or breakup. To remind yourself why being single might be the best thing ever, watch these streaming movies and TV shows.

Midsommar is the perfect movie to watch when you've been dumped by a self-serving, neglectful significant other. In the film, Dani (Florence Pugh) just wants to be closer with her emotionally stagnant boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor).

After a family tragedy, Dani tries to forget her pain by tagging along with Christian and his buddies to a secret Swedish midsummer festival. However, things get progressively more bizarre and violent due to hallucinogenic tea and some very creepy traditions.

First published, Feb. 11, 2017.

Updated on Feb. 12, 2020: Adds new movies and shows.