Hate Valentine's Day? Watch these streaming horror movies and TV shows

It's easy to look around on Valentine's Day and think you're the only one suffering through a bad relationship or breakup. To remind yourself why being single might be the best thing ever, watch these streaming movies and TV shows.
Midsommar is the perfect movie to watch when you've been dumped by a self-serving, neglectful significant other. In the film, Dani (Florence Pugh) just wants to be closer with her emotionally stagnant boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor).
After a family tragedy, Dani tries to forget her pain by tagging along with Christian and his buddies to a secret Swedish midsummer festival. However, things get progressively more bizarre and violent due to hallucinogenic tea and some very creepy traditions.
First published, Feb. 11, 2017. Updated on Feb. 12, 2020: Adds new movies and shows.
First published, Feb. 11, 2017. Updated on Feb. 12, 2020: Adds new movies and shows.
My Valentine
Pop star Valentine's songs and artistic identity have been stolen by her abusive ex-boyfriend/manager, Royal, who gives Valentine's songs to his new girlfriend/protege Trezzure. To make matters worse, this new girlfriend is made to look exactly like Valentine, right down to her signature blue hair. Locked together in a small concert venue after hours, the three of them confront the emotional abuses of the past.
Midnight Kiss
When five friends meet up for New Year's Eve in Palm Springs, booze, drugs and sex are on their minds. But as this LGBTQ thriller reveals, relationships can get tricky when friends and lovers don't tell the truth. This stylized horror film is full of revenge, regret and blood.
Audition
Seven years after the death of his beloved wife Yoko, middle-aged man Shigeharu Aoyama decides it's time to shop around for a new wife. Aoyama's film producer friend Yasuhisa Yoshikawa comes up with the idea for a mock casting audition where young women audition for the "part" of Aoyama's new wife.
When Aoyama meets the beautiful Asami Yamazaki he's instantly smitten. But after he's declared his love for her, he stumbles upon a deadly mystery about the new object of his affection.
Mother
If you think being involved with a poet would be romantic, think again. In director Darren Aronofsky's mind-bending thriller Mother, a frustrated poet (Javier Bardem) and his young wife (Jennifer Lawrence) play host to a pair of unexpected houseguests who seem more sinister as time goes on.
The Invitation
When a man played by Logan Marshall-Green accepts an invitation to a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife (Tammy Blanchard) and her new husband (Michiel Huisman), the event evolves from awkward to dangerous. He soon suspects sinister plans are in store for all the dinner guests, including him.
Heathers
If you've ever dated someone who brought out the worst in you, watch the 1989 movie Heathers. This dark comedy about high school politics centers on Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder), who's part of an exclusive clique of mean girls all named Heather. She meets new student J.D. (Christian Slater) and falls in love with him, and together they pull pranks on the popular kids at school, including the other Heathers. But the pranks soon turn deadly.
You Get Me
When high school student Tyler (Taylor John Smith) breaks up with his girlfriend Alison (Halston Sage) in a fit of jealousy, he has a one-night stand with Holly (Bella Thorne). While the fling only lasts a weekend before he reunites with Alison, Holly seems to have other plans. The 2017 movie You Get Me goes from feeling like a stereotypical love triangle story into a creepy tale of obsession, betrayal and murder.
Gerald's Game
Marriages are always hard work, but for Jessie Burlingame (Carla Gugino), things get really bad when she fails at an attempt to spice up her love life. Jessie ends up being trapped on the bed in handcuffs after her demanding husband Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) dies on top of her from a sudden heart attack. From there, the 2017 Netflix movie Gerald's Game gets even creepier. This movie, based on the best-selling Stephen King horror novel of the same name, will make you glad you stayed single.
Doctor Foster
You're wondering whether your true love has been cheating on you, so what do you do? Confront your partner? Spy on them? Look through their emails? When Dr. Gemma Foster (Suranne Jones) becomes suspicious after finding a blond hair on her husband's scarf, she spies, plots revenge and grapples with what else to do. The Doctor Foster TV series makes marriage look like being stuck in a horror film.
Marcella
Former London detective Marcella Backland (Anna Friel) is devastated after her husband leaves her and their two kids. While trying to save her marriage, Marcella is also tracking down a serial killer. If you think fixing a broken marriage and keeping your kids happy is hard, try doing it while hunting down a murderer.
Honeymoon
A newly married couple has a romantic honeymoon in a rustic cabin set in a secluded forest, but soon, wife Bea, played by Rose Leslie, is sleepwalking naked through the woods and exhibiting other strange behavior. Unexplained bright lights also begin appearing in the forest, but that's the least of the pair's worries. Single life looks like a cakewalk compared with the events in Honeymoon.
Closer
Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Julia Roberts and Clive Owen star in this gut-wrenching look at lust, lies and betrayal between two couples who find out the hard way how painful love can be. Closer will make you happy to spend Valentine's Day alone.
Sliding Doors
Ever wonder what would happen if you didn't date a certain someone who broke your heart and instead went down another path? Sliding Doors tells the story of a woman (Gwyneth Paltrow) left heartbroken by a cheating boyfriend, but shows two different outcomes that depend on her choices. This film is perfect for anyone going through a breakup who wonders what would have happened if they took a different path.
Fatal Attraction
Cheating on a spouse is dangerous in more ways than one when an affair goes from spontaneous to spooky. Watch Fatal Attraction and be happy you don't have a crazy stalker like the one played by Glenn Close who wouldn't leave Michael Douglas' character alone. Your pet rabbit will thank you.
Double Jeopardy
Ashley Judd plays Libby Parsons, a woman recently released from prison who finds out she was framed by her own husband (Bruce Greenwood) for murdering him. Luckily, due to a legal loophole called Double Jeopardy, she can kill him again and not go to prison for the same crime.