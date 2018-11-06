12 surprising uses for toilet paper tubes

Cardboard tubes found at the center of toilet paper, wrapping paper and paper towel rolls are super handy around the house. The next time you're about to throw one in the recycling bin, stop and give it a second life with one of these tips.
Then, use push pins as feet to stabilize your speaker. Make sure to stick the pins on the edges of the tube, away from your phone so they don't scratch it. You can finish up by coving the tube in colorful tape, like I did, if you wish.
To use the speaker, slide the end of your phone that has the built-in speaker (usually the bottom) into the slit. Here are some more DIY speaker ideas.
Cardboard tubes can also be made into a simple phone stand. Cut a toilet paper tube in half, diagonally. Then, cut a U-shape in the center of the diagonal cut you just made. The U should be around 2 inches (5 centimeters) deep from the top of the diagonal cut.
Hanging your pants up can cause creases where the fabric folds over the hanger. To solve the problem, cut a slit lengthwise in two toilet paper tubes (or one paper towel tube or half a wrapping paper tube).
Slide the tubes onto a hanger and hang your pants like normal. The tubes will give the pants a wider area to lay on, preventing creases.
When you can't find your vacuum's crevice attachment, use a toilet paper tube. Slip the tube over the end of the vacuum hose and pinch the end to mimic the crevice attachment's tapered design.
You'll need to keep your hand around the paper tube where it connects to the hose to ensure good suction while you vacuum. It isn't a long-term solution, but it's a good fix when you need a quick cleanup.
I've been talking about cardboard tubes that you find paper wrapped around, but there's one tube that shouldn't be overlooked: the chip can. With a few steps, it can become a nifty solar oven. Here are the details.