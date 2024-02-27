Hands-On With the Wearable Humane AI Pin
Your phone-free future is in the offing.
The Humane Ai Pin was designed by two former Apple employees.
The Pin is currently available for preorder in the US for $699.
This petite square-shaped computer sits on your chest with the help of a magnet.
You interact with it primarily through voice, but also using gestures on the front-facing touchpad.
One notable aspect of the Pin's otherwise minimalist appearance is that above the touchpad is a module with a camera with an LED light to show when the device is in use, as well as something slightly unexpected: a laser.
The laser can beam images and text onto your hand using a technology that Humane calls Laser Ink.
The laser picks up on gestures you make with your fingers in midair.
Due to the fact the Pin has its own phone number, it's a totally standalone device.
The Pin can send messages for you, and even use AI to help you craft them.
The Pin pairs with your headphones or speaker to play music via Tidal.
The Pin can translate 50 languages.
The battery in the front unit lasts for about five hours, but each Pin comes with a battery booster.