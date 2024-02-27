X

Hands-On With the Wearable Humane AI Pin

Your phone-free future is in the offing.

Katie Collins
Katie a UK-based news reporter and features writer. Officially, she is CNET's European correspondent, covering tech policy and Big Tech in the EU and UK. Unofficially, she serves as CNET's Taylor Swift correspondent. You can also find her writing about tech for good, ethics and human rights, the climate crisis, robots, travel and digital culture. She was once described a "living synth" by London's Evening Standard for having a microchip injected into her hand.
Katie Collins
Humane AI Pin
The Humane Ai Pin was designed by two former Apple employees.

Humane AI Pin
The Pin is currently available for preorder in the US for $699.

Humane AI Pin
This petite square-shaped computer sits on your chest with the help of a magnet.

Humane AI Pin
You interact with it primarily through voice, but also using gestures on the front-facing touchpad.

Humane AI Pin
One notable aspect of the Pin's otherwise minimalist appearance is that above the touchpad is a module with a camera with an LED light to show when the device is in use, as well as something slightly unexpected: a laser.

Humane AI Pin
The laser can beam images and text onto your hand using a technology that Humane calls Laser Ink.

Humane AI Pin
Humane AI Pin
The laser picks up on gestures you make with your fingers in midair.

Humane AI Pin
Due to the fact the Pin has its own phone number, it's a totally standalone device.

Humane AI Pin
The Pin can send messages for you, and even use AI to help you craft them.

Humane AI Pin
The Pin pairs with your headphones or speaker to play music via Tidal.

Humane AI Pin
The Pin can translate 50 languages.

Humane AI Pin
The battery in the front unit lasts for about five hours, but each Pin comes with a battery booster.

