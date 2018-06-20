The comedy cop TV show Castle is no longer airing, but that doesn't stop this cosplayer from portraying Nathan Fillion's sleuthing mystery novelist character Richard Castle. He's wearing the bullet-proof lifejacket that Castle wore in dangerous situations with Writer instead of NYPD written on the front.
Dinosaur cosplay could be found all around Denver Comic Con, most likely because of the excitement surrounding the movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The giant blue bear looking in from the outside is actually a 40-foot blue bear statue created by artist Lawrence Argent that permanently stands outside Colorado Convention Center year round.