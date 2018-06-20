CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • dcc-dragtrek
  • dcc-galactus
  • dcc-incrediblesdogs
  • dcc-gnome
  • dcc-labyrith
  • dcc-groot
  • dcc-littleshopofhorrors
  • dcc-muppets
  • dcc-grimreaper
  • dcc-guardians
  • dcc-ewoks
  • dcc-family
  • dcc-wizarddog
  • dcc-death
  • dcc-strangerthings
  • dcc-windupdalek
  • dcc-castle
  • dcc-dino

Star Trek drag queens

Superheroes, monsters, and Star Trek drag queens invaded Denver Comic Con from June 15-17. Here's some of the best cosplay spotted at the pop culture convention.

These Star Trek cosplayers boldly go where no one has gone before -- in drag.

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
1
of 18

Galactus

Marvel comic book character Galactus consumes planets to survive, so clearly this Denver Comic Con cosplayer has to wear a gigantic costume remind us how puny mere mortals look by comparison. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
2
of 18

Incredibles dogs

Even dogs show their geek pride. These pups are dressed up as superhero characters from Pixar's The Incredibles.

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
3
of 18

Garden Gnome

This little gnome looks like he's ready to attack. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
4
of 18

Labyrinth

Cosplayers dressed as Labyrinth characters Jareth and Sarah in their masquerade ball formal wear add a touch of romance to Denver Comic Con.

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
5
of 18

Groot

If you plan on dressing up as the very tall Guardians of the Galaxy character Groot, it helps to have a friend around to lead you through the convention crowd.

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
6
of 18

Little Shop of Horrors

Feed me, Seymour! This handmade prop of the killer plant Audrey II from horror-comedy movie Little Shop of Horrors looks like it could use a snack.

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
7
of 18

Mahna Mahna Muppets

Here's some creative cosplay of Sesame Street characters Bip Bippadotta and two Anything Muppet girls best known for singing the nonsense song "Mahna Mahna."

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
8
of 18

Grim Reaper

This Grim Reaper is very thankful to the deadly Marvel villain Thanos

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
9
of 18

Guardians of the Galaxy

When the Guardians of the Galaxy aren't saving the universe or fighting Thanos, they're taking a relaxing stroll around Denver Comic Con. Here's Groot, Gamora, Yondu and Mantis.

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
10
of 18

Ewoks

Lovingly nicknamed "Murder Bears" by Star Wars fans, these Ewoks don't look like they're planning to attack the Empire quite yet. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
11
of 18

Family cosplayers

Denver Comic Con is a great place to spot families cosplaying together. Here's an impressive clan of cosplayers dressed as their favorite Gravity Falls cartoon characters.

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
12
of 18

Wizard dog

This adorable Schnauzer dog looks ready to make some magic. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
13
of 18

Death

When spotting a cosplayer portraying Sandman comic book character Death, it's always a good idea to ask nicely for a photo, just in case it really is Death.

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
14
of 18

Stranger Things Chief Hopper

Looks like Stranger Things character Chief Hopper is taking a break from the Upside Down to wander the halls at Denver Comic Con.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
15
of 18

Wind-up Dalek

Daleks in Doctor Who always want to enslave humanity, but this wind-up version might be easier to run away from. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
16
of 18

Castle

The comedy cop TV show Castle is no longer airing, but that doesn't stop this cosplayer from portraying Nathan Fillion's sleuthing mystery novelist character Richard Castle. He's wearing the bullet-proof lifejacket that Castle wore in dangerous situations with Writer instead of NYPD written on the front.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
17
of 18

Dinosaur

Dinosaur cosplay could be found all around Denver Comic Con, most likely because of the excitement surrounding the movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The giant blue bear looking in from the outside is actually a 40-foot blue bear statue created by artist Lawrence Argent that permanently stands outside Colorado Convention Center year round. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Bonnie Burton/CNET
18
of 18
Now Reading

Groot and Galactus: Best of Denver Comic Con 2018 cosplay

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

NASA outlines its plan to defend the Earth from asteroids

NASA outlines its plan to defend the Earth from asteroids

by
These robots are smaller than a pin head
1:03

These robots are smaller than a pin head

by
Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4: Everything you need to know

Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4: Everything you need to know

by
Twitter suspends accounts for tweeting link to Stephen Miller's phone number

Twitter suspends accounts for tweeting link to Stephen Miller's phone number

by
Are 'sensory videos' vulgar and pornographic? China says so

Are 'sensory videos' vulgar and pornographic? China says so

by
Tinder's parent company Match Group buys dating app Hinge

Tinder's parent company Match Group buys dating app Hinge

by