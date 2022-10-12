X
Prime Day Deals Still HereStudent Loan Forgiveness''Rings of Power' Season 1 ExplainedWebb Captures Rare StariPhone 14 Pro: Great GiftSurface Pro 9 vs. Pro 8

Google's Pixel Watch Is One of the Best-Looking Smartwatches

The Pixel Watch has a striking design with curved glass edges.

james-martin-profile-crop
lisa-eadicicco-profile-photo
James Martin Lisa Eadicicco
james-martin-profile-crop

James Martin

See full bio
lisa-eadicicco-profile-photo

Lisa Eadicicco

See full bio
Google Pixel Watch
1 of 9 James Martin/CNET

The Pixel Watch is Google's first smartwatch. It runs on Wear OS and includes many of Fitbit's health tracking features. 

Google Pixel Watch
2 of 9 James Martin/CNET

The Pixel Watch has a crown you can use to navigate the watch, similar to the Apple Watch.

Google Pixel Watch
3 of 9 James Martin/CNET

The Fitbit Exercise app has around 40 exercise options. 

Google Pixel Watch
4 of 9 James Martin/CNET

Fitbit's step counter is also available on the Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel Watch
5 of 9 James Martin/CNET

You can swipe to the left or right to see tiles, like this weather tile showing the current temperature. 

Google Pixel Watch
6 of 9 James Martin/CNET

Swiping down from the top of the screen will show the quick settings menu. 

Google Pixel Watch
7 of 9 James Martin/CNET

The Pixel Watch has a stainless steel and glass design that makes it stand out from most other smartwatches. 

Google Pixel Watch
8 of 9 James Martin/CNET

Google also sells a variety of bands for the Pixel Watch, like this leather one shown here. 

Google Pixel Watch
9 of 9 James Martin/CNET

Check out our full review of the Pixel Watch to learn more about the Pixel Watch's design, health features and battery life. 

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

85 Photos
2023 BMW M2 Looks Wider and Meaner

More Galleries

2023 BMW M2 Looks Wider and Meaner

44 Photos
The Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

36 Photos
2023 Polestar 3 EV Is a Seriously Attractive Electric SUV

More Galleries

2023 Polestar 3 EV Is a Seriously Attractive Electric SUV

50 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
24 things you should never, ever google

More Galleries

24 things you should never, ever google

25 Photos