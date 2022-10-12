Google's Pixel Watch Is One of the Best-Looking Smartwatches

The Pixel Watch is Google's first smartwatch. It runs on Wear OS and includes many of Fitbit's health tracking features.
The Pixel Watch has a crown you can use to navigate the watch, similar to the Apple Watch.
The Fitbit Exercise app has around 40 exercise options.
Fitbit's step counter is also available on the Pixel Watch.
You can swipe to the left or right to see tiles, like this weather tile showing the current temperature.
Swiping down from the top of the screen will show the quick settings menu.
The Pixel Watch has a stainless steel and glass design that makes it stand out from most other smartwatches.
Google also sells a variety of bands for the Pixel Watch, like this leather one shown here.
