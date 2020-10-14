Google's jumping on the 5G train with the $500 Pixel 4A 5G (£499, AU$799) and the Pixel 5. As the marquee device, the Pixel 5 fetches a higher price of $700 (£599 and AU$999) and is equipped with a few more features.
The Pixel phones run Android 11 and there aren't many new software features we haven't already seen since the Android 11 OS started rolling out. That includes Dark Mode, Quick Controls and a built-in screen recorder.
The Pixel 5 and 4A 5G feature a Snapdragon 765G processor. It's an interesting choice given that a lot of current flagships and last year's Pixel 4 have the more robust Snapdragon 855 chipset. It's still fast and reliable, though, and during my time with it, I didn't experience any hiccups or lag time throughout my day-to-day tasks.
Though the Pixel 5 is $100 cheaper than the Pixel 4 was when it launched last year, there are a few other phones that cost the same and offer more. The OnePlus 8, for example, is currently $600 for the 8GB/128GB model. It too has 5G, an ultrawide lens and a 90Hz display, and the T-Mobile variant is water-resistant. If you're looking for even more flagship features, like 8K video recording, a faster processor, expandable storage or more cameras (like a telephoto lens), it's best to look elsewhere altogether.
Discuss: Pixel 5's subtly natural looks offer a 90Hz display
