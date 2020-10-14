CNET también está disponible en español.

Pixel 4A 5G serves up a bigger screen and a familiar look

Though it looks similar to the Pixel 4A, the Pixel 4A 5G features a bigger display, a larger battery and two rear cameras.

Google Pixel 4A 5G
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 4A 5G

Back in August, Google unveiled the Pixel 4A, an affordable $349 (£349, AU$599) phone with an excellent camera. More recently, the company released the Pixel 4A 5G, a slightly larger phone with, you guessed it, 5G connectivity. The device costs more and launched alongside the Pixel 5.

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G

The Pixel 5 (left) costs $699 (£599, AU$999), but both phones have the same cameras, processor and general look and feel.

Google Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A

With a 6.2-inch display, the Pixel 4A 5G (left) is the largest device among all three 2020 Pixel phones. 

Google Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A

Another size comparison of all three Pixel phones. The Pixel 4A is on top and is the smallest with a 5.81-inch display.

Google Pixel 4A 5G
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 4A 5G

Like most phones, the Pixel 4A 5G's display refreshes at 60 frames per second. If you want a higher refresh rate, which makes scrolling through news feeds and webpages feel smoother and peppier, the Pixel 5 has a 90Hz display. 

Google Pixel 4A 5G
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 4A 5G

Aside from the Pixel 4A 5G's slightly bigger size, it looks nearly identical to the Pixel 4A. They both have a smooth, matte design made out of polycarbonate, aka plastic.

Google Pixel 4A 5G
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 4A 5G

The Pixel phones run Android 11 and there isn't a huge amount of new software things we haven't already seen since the OS has been rolling out. That includes Dark Mode, Quick Controls, a built-in screen recorder and Google Assistant.

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G

While both phones use the USB Type-C port for file transferring and charging, only the Pixel 4A 5G has a headphone jack.

Google Pixel 4A 5G
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 4A 5G

The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 765G processor and a 3,800-mAh battery. Battery tests on the Pixel 4A 5G for continuous video playback on Airplane mode clocked an average of 22 hours, 30 minutes.

Google Pixel 4A 5G
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 4A 5G

The phone features a 12-megapixel standard camera and a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back.

Google Pixel 4A 5G
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 4A 5G

On the front is an 8-megapixel camera. 

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G

Another look at the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G. 

Google Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 4A
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 4A

The Pixel 4A (front) only comes in black, while the Pixel 4A 5G comes in both black and white.

Google Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A

Though the Pixel 4A 5G (left) costs $150 more than the Pixel 4A (right), it may be worth it. On top of being able to connect to the next-gen mobile network, it has that second, ultrawide camera, the bigger display and battery and a slightly more powerful processor.

Google Pixel 4A 5G
Angela Lang/CNET

Google Pixel 4A 5G

To see what makes all of the 2020 Pixel phones and the Pixel 4 different from each other, check out this full spec-by-spec rundown. You can watch CNET's video, a Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 spec comparison, for a deep dive on just the two new Pixel phones, too. 

