Back in August, Google unveiled the Pixel 4A, an affordable $349 (£349, AU$599) phone with an excellent camera. More recently, the company released the Pixel 4A 5G, a slightly larger phone with, you guessed it, 5G connectivity. The device costs more and launched alongside the Pixel 5.
Like most phones, the Pixel 4A 5G's display refreshes at 60 frames per second. If you want a higher refresh rate, which makes scrolling through news feeds and webpages feel smoother and peppier, the Pixel 5 has a 90Hz display.
The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 765G processor and a 3,800-mAh battery. Battery tests on the Pixel 4A 5G for continuous video playback on Airplane mode clocked an average of 22 hours, 30 minutes.
Though the Pixel 4A 5G (left) costs $150 more than the Pixel 4A (right), it may be worth it. On top of being able to connect to the next-gen mobile network, it has that second, ultrawide camera, the bigger display and battery and a slightly more powerful processor.
Discuss: Pixel 4A 5G serves up a bigger screen and a familiar look
