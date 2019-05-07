Google Nest Hub Max: A closer look at Google's bigger smart display

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • google-nest-hub-max-20
  • google-nest-hub-max-11
  • google-nest-hub-max-1
  • google-nest-hub-max-6
  • google-nest-hub-max-5
  • google-nest-hub-max-9
  • google-nest-hub-max-18
  • google-nest-hub-max-15
  • google-nest-hub-max-23
  • google-nest-hub-max-25
  • google-nest-hub-max-smart-home
  • google-nest-hub-max-2

Smart display to the Max

The Google Nest Hub Max combines a Nest Cam and bigger speakers with a touchscreen and an always listening mic. It's the first product from the new Google Nest brand that combines the Nest team with the Google smart home team.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 12

Sound quality

With two front-facing tweeters and a subwoofer, the Max should have powerful sound quality. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
2
of 12

Screen size

The Hub Max is a bigger version of Google's first smart display. That display used to be called the Google Home Hub, but it's been rebranded as the Google Nest Hub. Looking at them separately, the two look very similar. Together, the 10-inch HD screen of the Max dwarfs the 7-inch original Hub.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 12

Mute switch

The switch on the back of the Hub Max mutes the microphone and functions as a hard switch for the camera -- cutting the power to the cam to essentially act as a shutter. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
4
of 12

Volume toggle

The volume toggle is the only other physical button on the Max -- mirroring the buttons on the original Hub. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
5
of 12

Nest Cam

The embedded cam has most of the features of a Nest Cam, except for night vision. It can sense motion, and if you sign up for the premium Nest Aware service, you can get notifications based on who it recognizes.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
6
of 12

Personal notifications

The cam will recognize your face, even when it's not in security mode, with a new feature called Face Match. (You can opt out if you're not comfortable.) Otherwise, the Hub Max will show personalized notifications and info on its home screen when it sees you walk into the room. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
7
of 12

Reminders

You can see your calendar and reminders on the home screen with Face Match. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
8
of 12

Video calls

Just like the Facebook Portal, the camera will follow you if you move around while on a video call. It keeps everyone in frame, or it can pan, tilt and zoom to focus on one person. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
9
of 12

Gesture controls

The camera can also recognize gestures. If music is playing, look at the Hub Max and hold up your hand to get it to stop. You can do the same gesture to start playing again. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
10
of 12

Smart home

Just like the original Nest Hub, you can swipe down on the Hub Max to access a well organized smart home control panel. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
11
of 12

The Google Nest Hub Max

Google will offer two smart displays. The Google Nest Hub has been reduced from $150 to $130 and is available now.

The Hub Max will hit store shelves this summer for $230. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
12
of 12
Now Reading

Google Nest Hub Max: A closer look at Google's bigger smart display

Up Next

Google kicks the tires of Android Auto at I/O 2014

Latest Stories

The new Google Nest Hub Max smart display has a camera. Can you trust it?

The new Google Nest Hub Max smart display has a camera. Can you trust it?

by
See all the Game of Thrones season 8 photos so far

See all the Game of Thrones season 8 photos so far

123 Photos
Google slashes prices on its smart speakers

Google slashes prices on its smart speakers

by
Google and Nest combine into a new smart home brand

Google and Nest combine into a new smart home brand

by
Android Q lets you get security updates without pesky reboots

Android Q lets you get security updates without pesky reboots

by