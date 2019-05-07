Google Nest Hub Max: A closer look at Google's bigger smart display

The Google Nest Hub Max combines a Nest Cam and bigger speakers with a touchscreen and an always listening mic. It's the first product from the new Google Nest brand that combines the Nest team with the Google smart home team.
The Hub Max is a bigger version of Google's first smart display. That display used to be called the Google Home Hub, but it's been rebranded as the Google Nest Hub. Looking at them separately, the two look very similar. Together, the 10-inch HD screen of the Max dwarfs the 7-inch original Hub.
The embedded cam has most of the features of a Nest Cam, except for night vision. It can sense motion, and if you sign up for the premium Nest Aware service, you can get notifications based on who it recognizes.
The cam will recognize your face, even when it's not in security mode, with a new feature called Face Match. (You can opt out if you're not comfortable.) Otherwise, the Hub Max will show personalized notifications and info on its home screen when it sees you walk into the room.