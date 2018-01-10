Let's tour Google's booth at CES 2018

It's a candy-coated playground. It's a donut shop. It's one of the biggest pieces of advertising at CES 2018. Google's massive three-story booth, just outside the Las Vegas Convention Center, sure is something.
Would you like a peek inside? Then click through our slideshow. No need to wait in line.
Then there are the booths -- so many tiny booths, each a miniature art project -- to let attendees experience different things the Google Assistant can do, whether it's playing trivia games or checking the weather.