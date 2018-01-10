Let's tour Google's booth at CES 2018

CNET también está disponible en español.

It's a candy-coated playground. It's a donut shop. It's one of the biggest pieces of advertising at CES 2018. Google's massive three-story booth, just outside the Las Vegas Convention Center, sure is something.

Would you like a peek inside? Then click through our slideshow. No need to wait in line.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Why yes, that is a giant spiral slide.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Tours begin here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Up we go.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Lie back and get a glimpse at how much easier life might be with a virtual assistant at your beck and call.       

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

A video plays on the ceiling. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

In the next room, it's a demo that wouldn't look out of place at Disneyland -- scripted voice commands make wall-mounted umbrellas, robot vacuums and assorted appliances come to life. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Let's get a closer look at some of the gadgets and props lining the walls. These umbrellas light up pink, and spin, when the demo starts.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Not all of these devices are "smart."

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Guests are asked to read a couple of the voice commands aloud, but most of the demo is automated.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Cookies, anyone? (Pre-baked, of course.)

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Time to move to the next room. We cross this bridge to the other side of the booth.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Notice anything interesting about the floor of this bridge?

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

We spotted these on the bridge, too. It's not clear what they're supposed to represent.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Then there are the booths -- so many tiny booths, each a miniature art project -- to let attendees experience different things the Google Assistant can do, whether it's playing trivia games or checking the weather. 

Let's look inside a few.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

So many booths.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

A cameo by CNET en Espanol's Claudia Cruz.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

We climb another staircase to find an outdoor lounge with a great view of CES.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Google-appropriate snacks, too.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The view from the top.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

And of course, the spiral slide.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Down we go!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

At the bottom of the slide, there's a robotic bartender waiting to whip up (or perhaps pump) some color-coded concoctions.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

We're not done yet, oh no: To prove how much reach the Google Assistant could potentially have, Google filled a huge room with loads of its products -- and an awesome miniature train set.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Last but not least, it wouldn't be a trip to the Google Booth without a trip to the doughnut shop -- inspired by Google's doughnut-size Home Mini speaker. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

One last look at Google's booth at CES 2018.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Let's tour Google's booth at CES 2018

