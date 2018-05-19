Google Assistant 101: Get to know Google's voice-activated helper

Hey Google
Google Home
Google's smart speakers
Google Assistant on phones
Privacy
What is it good for?
Listen to the music
Bluetooth and Chromecast
Google in the smart home
Get connected
Help in the kitchen
The mute button
Learning your voice
Picking the right voice
Devices galore
Google Home Mini
Smart displays on the way
Third-party speakers
Sonos One
Nest Cam IQ
Open to developers
Google Assistant is ready to help
Google's digital assistant is just called Google Assistant. The name lacks the catchy personal touch of Amazon's Alexa or Apple's Siri, but Google Assistant is more widespread than either of its competitors and arguably smarter than both.
Google Assistant is built into most modern Android phones, Google's smart speakers, a few third-party smart speakers, and a variety of other third-party devices like smoke detectors and smart displays.
For the most part, you command Google Assistant with your voice, like with Alexa or Siri. Say the word, and Google Assistant will play music, control your smart home, search the internet, and more.
Click through and we'll help you get familiar with all things Google Assistant so you can impress your family with your voice-activated powers at your next gathering.