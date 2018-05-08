See what it's like to use Android P for yourself

Esto también se puede leer en español.

It's time to get to know Android P, the next version of Google software bound for your phone.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
1
of 18
Read First Take

The app tray takes on a new look. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
2
of 18
Read First Take

Those two buttons you see suggest actions you often do. It's meant to be a time-saving feature.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
3
of 18
Read First Take

Swipe right on the new home button to scroll through your open apps, one by one.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
4
of 18
Read First Take

New volume controls include a slider.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
5
of 18
Read First Take

This shows a notched bottom in addition to a notched top. It's there for developers to make sure apps work with this setup.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
6
of 18
Read First Take

You can see the new home button on the bottom of the page.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
7
of 18
Read First Take

Search results now include richer information, little "slices" of an app that you may or may not have downloaded. For example, search Lyft and you'll be able to see how much a ride home costs.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
8
of 18
Read First Take

Selecting text gives you the ability to act on the information right away.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
9
of 18
Read First Take

Here's the start screen of Android P on the demo device I used, with no notch set up.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
10
of 18
Read First Take

The quick access shade also gets a refresh.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
11
of 18
Read First Take

You can manage your notifications.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
12
of 18
Read First Take

Turn the phone and a new button will appear to ask if you'd like to rotate the screen.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
13
of 18
Read First Take

The back button appears when you can actually go back to another page. Otherwise, you won't see it.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
14
of 18
Read First Take

The home screen loses the Back and Recents buttons. Press and hold the home button for Google Assistant.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
15
of 18
Read First Take

Notifications get a new look in Android P.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
16
of 18
Read First Take

Long-press the power button to turn off the phone or even trigger a screenshot.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
17
of 18
Read First Take

This crazy notch option takes out the top-right corner. Why would anyone use this? Who knows!

Read more about using Android P.

Read more about using Android P.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: James Martin/CNET
18
of 18
Read First Take
See what it's like to use Android P for yourself

All the cool stuff Google announced at I/O

