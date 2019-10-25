UPDATE, Oct. 11: Thanks to your 9,011 votes, we now can say for sure which movie monster would beat all others if they duked it out in a single film. From Godzilla to Slenderman, here's the definitive ranking of every major movie monster, based on who would win in a fight, as decided by YOU.
Time to figure out who took out the No. 1 spot. Let's start the countdown...
11. Clover (Cloverfield, 2008)
This massive monster can withstand a blast from even the heaviest-duty human weapon, rip the tops off buildings like they're cherries and smash through a New York City bridge with just the whip of its tail.
6. Balrog (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001)
This demonic race of Tolkien characters can engulf themselves in flame and summon fiery swords and whips. They can't be hurt with non-magical weapons. They can also make things explode with their fists and tails.