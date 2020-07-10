CNET también está disponible en español.

Gigabyte Aorus 17X games in style

A gaming laptop that looks as powerful as it is.

1 of 12
Lori Grunin/CNET

High contrast keyboard lighting

$3,899 at B&H Photo-Video
Read Full Review
2 of 12
Lori Grunin/CNET

Mechanical keyboard with nice-height keys

$3,899 at B&H Photo-Video
Read Full Review
3 of 12
Lori Grunin/CNET

Not the slimmest laptop

$3,899 at B&H Photo-Video
Read Full Review
4 of 12
Lori Grunin/CNET

Dual power bricks for the RTX 2080 Super configuration

$3,899 at B&H Photo-Video
Read Full Review
5 of 12
Lori Grunin/CNET

Big bricks

$3,899 at B&H Photo-Video
Read Full Review
6 of 12
Lori Grunin/CNET

Tail lights

$3,899 at B&H Photo-Video
Read Full Review
7 of 12
Lori Grunin/CNET

Big screen

$3,899 at B&H Photo-Video
Read Full Review
8 of 12
Lori Grunin/CNET

Stylish underside vents

$3,899 at B&H Photo-Video
Read Full Review
9 of 12
Lori Grunin/CNET

Two USB-A, a USB-C and SD card slot on the right

$3,899 at B&H Photo-Video
Read Full Review
10 of 12
Lori Grunin/CNET

HDMI and Ethernet on the back where they're out of the way

$3,899 at B&H Photo-Video
Read Full Review
11 of 12
Lori Grunin/CNET

USB-A, two USB-C (one Thunderbolt 3) and audio jacks on the left

$3,899 at B&H Photo-Video
Read Full Review
12 of 12
Lori Grunin/CNET

Front profile

$3,899 at B&H Photo-Video
Read Full Review

