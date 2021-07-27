/>
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Plasma series unites the original team with new characters

Peter Venkman and his team are back, in glorious action figure form.

Mike Sorrentino
Hasbro's Ghostbusters Plasma action figure series is adding characters from Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This first batch of figures features three original Ghostbusters and three new characters debuting in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

New characters in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife action figure line from left to right: Lucky (Celeste O'Connor), Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), Podcast (Logan Kim) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace). The first three are part of this fall 2021 line, and Phoebe's figure is slated for later this year.

Raymond Stantz (Dan Akyroyd) as he will appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) as he will appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) as he will appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) as he will appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Lucky (Celeste O'Connor) as she will appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Podcast (Logan Kim) as he will appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

A bonus Sentinel Terror Dog action figure can be assembled for those who collect all six figures in the line.

Keep scrolling for more images from the new line of action figures. The toys will launch in fall 2021 and sell for $23 each in the US. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which also stars Paul Rudd, will release in US theaters on Nov. 11, 2021.

