CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • dash-cold-brew-product-photos-1
  • dash-cold-brew-product-photos-4
  • dash-cold-brew-product-photos-5
  • dash-cold-brew-product-photos-2
  • dash-cold-brew-product-photos-7
  • dash-cold-brew-product-photos-6
  • dash-cold-brew-product-photos-8
  • dash-cold-brew-product-photos-10
  • dash-cold-brew-product-photos-11

The Dash Cold Brew System uses vacuum pressure and a pump to create cold-brewed coffee in as little as five minutes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
1
of 9

On the left is a filter section that holds ground coffee and multiple metal mesh filters inside.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 9

On the right side is the water carafe with a maximum capacity of 50 ounces (1.5 L).

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
3
of 9

Make sure to tighten the filter section's lid.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 9

When you're ready to brew, you'll have fresh water on one side and coffee grounds in the other.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 9

Turn the control dial to choose your desired brew time in minutes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 9

Water will flow through the system and percolate through the ground coffee in the filter, then back to the pitcher. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
7
of 9

When the brewing cycle is finished, the pump pushes liquid back into the carafe.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
8
of 9

After about five minutes, the Dash Cold Brew System served up a drink very much like real cold-brewed coffee, though it could be more intensely flavored. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
9
of 9
Now Reading

Get cold brew in five minutes with the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System

Up Next

Oxo's two new coffee makers; one brews hot, the other cold

Latest Stories

Neymar and Brazil roll out of World Cup and into Twitter memes

Neymar and Brazil roll out of World Cup and into Twitter memes

by
Get a lower cable bill without making that awkward call
1:42

Get a lower cable bill without making that awkward call

by
YouTuber says he was accused of infringing his own song

YouTuber says he was accused of infringing his own song

by
Steve Ditko, co-creator of Spider-man, dies at 90

Steve Ditko, co-creator of Spider-man, dies at 90

by
Exclusive look at Hasbro's new Star Wars Forces of Destiny set

Exclusive look at Hasbro's new Star Wars Forces of Destiny set

by
Wanna play Worms of Garfield? AI makes bizarre fake video game titles

Wanna play Worms of Garfield? AI makes bizarre fake video game titles

by