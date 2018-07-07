Get cold brew in five minutes with the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Dash Cold Brew System uses vacuum pressure and a pump to create cold-brewed coffee in as little as five minutes.
On the left is a filter section that holds ground coffee and multiple metal mesh filters inside.
On the right side is the water carafe with a maximum capacity of 50 ounces (1.5 L).
Make sure to tighten the filter section's lid.
When you're ready to brew, you'll have fresh water on one side and coffee grounds in the other.
Turn the control dial to choose your desired brew time in minutes.
Water will flow through the system and percolate through the ground coffee in the filter, then back to the pitcher.
When the brewing cycle is finished, the pump pushes liquid back into the carafe.
After about five minutes, the Dash Cold Brew System served up a drink very much like real cold-brewed coffee, though it could be more intensely flavored.