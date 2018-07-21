CNET también está disponible en español.

Ashley Eckstein's big reveal

Ashley Eckstein's Her Universe fashion show has become a staple of San Diego Comic-Con. The geek couture show changes the life of three designers selected to have their fashions made into a ready-to-buy collection for Hot Topic.

To celebrate the fifth year of the show, Hot Topic, Her Universe and Loungefly joined forces to put together a night packed with surprises and milestones.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
1
of 50

Behind the scenes

Every year, Her Universe founder and Star Wars voice actor Ashley Eckstein pushes the envelope to create a one-of-a-kind gown. 

Last year we saw a Cinderella-inspired dress (check it out in our 2017 gallery of the show). This year's signature dress is made with 500 Funko Pop Jack Skellington heads and weighs 400 pounds.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
2
of 50

The detail

A close-up of the bow detail and Funko Jack Skellington heads. Andrew MacLain, winner of the 2013 Her Universe fashion show, designed the gown. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
3
of 50

25 years of Nightmare Before Christmas

One of the milestones celebrated at the show was the 25th anniversary of the release of Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
4
of 50

Oogie Boogie inspired

Designer Andrew MacLain wore a suit inspired by Oogie Boogie from Nightmare Before Christmas. It was quite itchy, he confessed, but sometimes you have to suffer for fashion.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
5
of 50

Matt Lanter and Dee Bradley Baker

After the announcement of the return of the Clone Wars show to Disney's streaming service, Ashley surprised the crowd by welcoming Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker) and Dee Bradley Baker (Clone Trooper) to the runway and yes, they did work that runway.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
6
of 50

Let the show begin

The fashion show is a competition for 24 designers who create a gown inspired by their fandom.

This dress was created by designer Kelsey Michele, who has a background in illustration and likes to tell a story with her designs. The name of her design is Style on Space Mountain, and it was inspired by the Disney park. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
7
of 50

Convor Couture

Candice Miller had to do a lot of crochet for her Star Wars-inspired dress.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
8
of 50

Convor couture

Candice is a fiber artist from Virginia who loves making unexpected things like lightsabers and headpieces with yarn. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
9
of 50

The transformation

This Harry Potter-inspired gown is a creation of Lynne Martens, who wanted to surprise the judges with an unexpected twist. The gown transformed just as a Fawkes rises from the ashes in Chamber of Secrets.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
10
of 50

Flight of the Phoenix

Lynne Martens is a costume maker with an expertise in garment construction. She's also a fashion history vault.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
11
of 50

Flight of the Phoenix

Fashion takes flight. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
12
of 50

Directive...?

Phoebe Ping is the talent behind this design inspired by the movie Wall-e. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
13
of 50

Bettlesuit V:1

The classic film Beetlejuice inspired this designer, who made the outfit if Lydia was Beetlejuice and this was her suit. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
14
of 50

Subject 89P13

Skyler Barret turned to Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy for inspiration.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
15
of 50

Nerf This

Designer Rachel Roth is a gamer and comics fan who had a surprise for attendees.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
16
of 50

Nerf This

Her pants transform to reveal a skirt in a look inspired by Overwatch.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
17
of 50

King couture

Sarah Hambly traveled to Black Panther's Wakanda for inspiration.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
18
of 50

Bespoke Barber of Suburbia

Edward Scissorhands inspired designer Lynleigh Sato.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
19
of 50

Bespoke Barber of Suburbia

She is from Redondo Beach, California.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
20
of 50

Vincent and exploding Tardis

Carina Langley-Lacy got inspiration from Doctor Who and Van Gogh's Starry Night.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
21
of 50

Vincent and exploding Tardis

Carina is a costume technician from Palm Springs, California.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
22
of 50

Best. Dress. Ever.

Harmony Leiker created this Tangled-inspired gown.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
23
of 50

Best. Dress. Ever.

Harmony also loves painting and sculpting.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
24
of 50

Zinthos

Teen Titans inspired this gown by Stephanie Flor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
25
of 50

Zinthos

Stephanie started drawing traditional fashion and also superheroes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
26
of 50

Coffee at Luke's

The TV show Gilmore Girls inspired Sara Timm, who has a background in dance and theater.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
27
of 50

My Alebrije

Aaliyah Frye got her inspiration from the movie Coco. She played with black light added LED lights to her design.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
28
of 50

My Alebrije

The Coco-inspired outfit is full of movement and vibrant colors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
29
of 50

Godzilla, Queen of the Monsters

Tanya Apuya worked the catwalk in Godzilla couture. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
30
of 50

Godzilla, Queen of the Monsters

Tanya is from San Pedro, California.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
31
of 50

Seamstress Sally

Kimberly Burns created this gown inspired by Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
32
of 50

Seamstress Sally

Sally was her inspiration because she put herself together figuratively and also literally.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
33
of 50

A special intermission

It the middle of the show, Ashley Eckstein asked for a break to let a model walk the runway in Doctor Who-inspired designs.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
34
of 50

The Doctor

The audience exploded when the model removed the hood to reveal herself to be Jodie Whittaker, the first female actress to be cast as The Doctor in the BBC show Doctor Who.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
35
of 50

Rebellion reborn

Adria Renee designed this two-piece garment inspired by Star Wars. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
36
of 50

Yimbambe

Melissa Lynnette gathered her inspiration from Black Panther.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
37
of 50

Yimbambe

Melissa is a self proclaimed "giant nerd" and seamstress.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
38
of 50

Courage, daring, nerve and chivalry

A Harry Potter inspired design by Jill N. Nofzinger

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
39
of 50

Darkness Rising

Christopher Lopez created this Kylo Ren-inspired gown.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
40
of 50

Darkness Rising

Christopher aspires to be a costume designer for film and entertainment.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
41
of 50

Colors of couture

Chatam Gray looked to Pocahontas for inspiration.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
42
of 50

Colors of couture

The gown is fierce and flowing. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
43
of 50

Howl-in' for you

Sewing machine company Singer, a partner in the show, chose Jane Burson as its favorite. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
44
of 50

Howl-in' for you

Her design is inspired in by the Studio Ghibli film Howl's Moving Castle.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
45
of 50

The couture of water

A gown inspired by Guillermo del Toro's Shape of Water, designed by Cynthia Kirkland, who won the judges' vote. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
46
of 50

The couture of water

Cynthia Kirkland started as an art student but opted to move to Orlando, Florida, to pursue a career as a garment cutter and seamstress for Walt Disney World. She was a participant in the 2016 Her Universe Fashion Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
47
of 50

PWL chic: Ripley in the Powerloader

Kristi Siedow-Thompson won the fan favorite vote with an Aliens-inspired three-piece outfit. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNETRead the article
48
of 50

PWL chic: Ripley in the Powerloader

Kristi is a fashion designer from New York. 

I voted for this outfit because it looked chic and I need that coat in my life.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
49
of 50

Celebration!

An emotional celebration after the winners were announced. They'll start working right away designing a Marvel's Avengers 4 collection for Hot Topic.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tania González/CNET
50
of 50
