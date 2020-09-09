India's sanitation is broken, but there's a plan to clean it up

India has the unfortunate title of being the open defecation capital of the world.
About 344 million people there don't have regular access to toilets, according to the World Health Organization and UNICEF. That's roughly one out of every four Indians.
Thanks to a massive government effort called the Swacch Bharat, or Clean India, mission, the numbers are better than they once were -- as high as 764 million in 2000. But poor sanitation and the diseases that stem from it are an ongoing problem.
James Martin/CNET
CNET senior reporter Ben Fox Rubin opens the rusty door to a toilet in a slum in Faridabad, just south of New Delhi. Facilities here smell, have no lighting and are completely dysfunctional.
James Martin/CNET
Raw sewage, ripe with viruses and bacteria, can transmit a long list of diseases. Flying insects and contaminated water supplies can spread diarrhea, cholera, dysentery and the novel coronavirus.
James Martin/CNET
Sanitation is being remade thanks to the countrywide Swachh Bharat initiative and startups up like Garv Toilets, which are looking to give millions of people access to toilets for the first time.
James Martin/CNET
One of Garv's new facilities at a New Delhi conference center is outfitted with automated lighting and cleaning, as well as real-time sensors to ensure the facilities are still working.
James Martin/CNET
Inside one of Garv's toilets.
James Martin/CNET
Garv recently celebrated its 1,000th installation, providing toilet access to community areas, schools and government buildings.
James Martin/CNET
But there's still enormous work to do to improve sanitation in India. Here at the front of the slum in Faridabad there's an aquamarine-tinted drainage ditch filled with sewage and trash.
James Martin/CNET
Poor hygiene practices, like not washing hands after using the bathroom, are common in poor and rural Indian communities, making these areas especially vulnerable to diseases, including the coronavirus.
James Martin/CNET
Many people, even in urban areas, find themselves in precarious living situations, lacking basic resources like clean water, toilets or even roofs over their heads.
James Martin/CNET
In a narrow alley in Faridabad, a woman and her baby look out of a doorway.
James Martin/CNET
Resources for some of the residents of these communities are extremely limited. Though we're on the outskirts of Delhi, India's sprawling capital, there is a sense of alienation and desperation.
Clean water, clean bathrooms and basic sanitation are lacking for millions of people across the country.
James Martin/CNET
As we arrived at the slum, we quickly drew a crowd. Kids gathered around us, one rolling a metal hoop along the path with a stick.
James Martin/CNET
Some of the local boys really wanted to pose for a picture.
James Martin/CNET
It's evident that without proper attention and maintenance, toilets are at risk of being worse for community health than having nothing at all.
Looking at the available facilities here, Mayank Midha, CEO of Garv Toilets said: "It's pretty disgusting. Most of the times you see there's no lighting, no ventilation, the toilets get vandalized. There's shit all over, it's clogged."
James Martin/CNET
Many of the existing toilet facilities suffer from extreme neglect. Residents often forgo the disgusting mess and hop over a short brick wall to defecate in a vacant lot nearby instead of using a toilet.
James Martin/CNET
"We don't use the public toilet at all as they are far away and very dirty," says Maya, a 16-year-old girl sitting in a nomadic Banjara tent camp. "My dadaji [grandfather] also uses the open field. For our bath too, we do so by tying a cloth around and using a bucket of water in the open field."
James Martin/CNET
We strolled through the narrow alleys of the slum neighborhood with Midha. People peeked from doorways, and kids followed us through the streets. Channels of dirty water flowed along the curbside in a shallow channel that doubles as the sewer drainage system.
Invited into a home, we found a tiny, dark, concrete room with a few dishes and a chair, but not much else.
Upstairs we see a basic in-home toilet, though even these are rare in many rural and poor neighborhoods.
James Martin/CNET
Watching from his front step, a man came out to greet us.
James Martin/CNET
A local shop at the entrance of a New Delhi slum.
James Martin/CNET
At Garv Toilets' manufacturing facility, close to the Faridabad slum, we can see the steel design, with built-in automated features like lighting and cleaning.
James Martin/CNET
An employee works on steel toilet construction at Garv's facility.
James Martin/CNET
One of the Garv Toilets' community installations in the town of Khair.
