While we wait for Samsung to officially announce the Galaxy S9 at its Unpacked event on Feb. 25, we're fielding an influx of rumored leaks and fan-made renders, like this one of the S9 and larger S9 Plus from frequent mobile tipster Evan Blass.
This render made by Concept Creator shows how the S9 and S9 Plus are expected to look similar, despite the larger phone's two rear cameras and the S9's rumored single lens.
And yes, almost every claim acknowledges that, much like the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, the Galaxy S9 phones will come in a pair. This image by Samsung_News.
Here's a closer look at those possible camera modules.
The upcoming Galaxy S9 phones imagined in a variety of colors.
This supposed factory CAD render (via OnLeaks) claims to show the difference between the bezels on the Galaxy S9 Plus and S8 Plus.
The Galaxy S9 is also said to look very similar to the Galaxy S8, perhaps with slightly smaller bezels.
OnLeaks created this Galaxy S9 render in conjunction with MySmartPrice, allegedly based on CAD factory schematics.
The OnLeaks render comes with a 360-degree video to show the phone from all angles.
In the video you can see the back and the front of the rumored S9 -- as always, there's nothing official or verified about it.
Companies that sell phone accessories are quick to capitalize on the hype. Here we see an imagined render of the phone in a listing for a Galaxy S9 screen protector.
Phone case company Olixar also included a Galaxy S9 Plus render in this case listing.
And here's the Galaxy S9 Plus imagined by another phone case maker: Poetic Cases.
Phone renders aren't the only thing getting leaked. A Reddit user claims to have gotten his hands on a Galaxy S9 retail box.
Want to see what the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will really look like? You'll have to wait until Samsung officially spills the beans on Feb. 25.