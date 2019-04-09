Galaxy S10 vs. Pixel 3 sample photos

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ultra-wide view

The Galaxy S10 has an ultra-wide angle lens. It gets so much into the frame, but if you have the scene optimizer turned on colors and saturation are pumped up to the extreme. There's also some distortion because of the ultra-wide perspective.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
1
of 16

More ultra-wide

But just look how much of the surrounds you can get into the shots.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
2
of 16

Portrait mode on the S10

Portrait mode on the S10 works like portrait mode on many other phones, except it uses both the wide and super-wide lenses to give a different perspective.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
3
of 16

Portrait mode on the Pixel 3

This shot was taken at the same time and from the same perspective as the S10, but it's a tighter frame because the Pixel 3 only uses its one lens to create the effect.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
4
of 16

Portrait mode on the S10

Portrait mode on the S10 (called Live Focus) also works on nonhuman subjects like flowers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
5
of 16

Portrait mode on Pixel 3

Same as the Pixel 3. Except the blur is more pronounced on default settings.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
6
of 16

Scene optimizer

The S10 has a scene optimizer that automatically adjusts the image to boost the subject that it detects (it has 30 scene types it can recognize). Colors look great, but compared to the Pixel 3 on the next slide things can look a little too over the top sometimes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
7
of 16

Pixel 3 is more neutral

Colors on the Pixel 3 on default settings are more true to life, even with HDR features turned on.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
8
of 16

Food mode on the S10

Attention Instagrammers! You'll love the food mode on the S10 that adds selective blur and boosts colors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
9
of 16

No food mode on the Pixel 3

The same photo on the Pixel 3 without food mode just looks boring.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
10
of 16

Warm tones on the S10

Compare this to the Pixel 3 photo coming up next.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
11
of 16

Slightly cooler tones on the Pixel 3

Indoor white balance is a little cooler here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
12
of 16

Night Sight

The Pixel 3 can almost see in the dark. This is a feature called Night Sight and it brings up so much more detail than the S10.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
13
of 16

Bright Night

Called Bright Night, this mode is part of the scene optimizer. But it only comes on automatically and you can't toggle it manually like you can on the Pixel 3.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
14
of 16

More low light on the Pixel 3

Another low light shot with Night Sight turned on.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
15
of 16

Low light on the S10

With the scene optimizer turned on, Bright Night doesn't always activate when there's enough ambient light like in this photo.

Published:Caption:Photo:Lexy Savvides/CNETRead the article
16
of 16
Now Reading

Galaxy S10 vs. Pixel 3 sample photos

