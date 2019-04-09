Galaxy S10 vs. Pixel 3 sample photos

The Galaxy S10 has an ultra-wide angle lens. It gets so much into the frame, but if you have the scene optimizer turned on colors and saturation are pumped up to the extreme. There's also some distortion because of the ultra-wide perspective.
The S10 has a scene optimizer that automatically adjusts the image to boost the subject that it detects (it has 30 scene types it can recognize). Colors look great, but compared to the Pixel 3 on the next slide things can look a little too over the top sometimes.