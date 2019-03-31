Galaxy S10 Plus vs iPhone XS Max: photo samples from our comparison

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • img-3557
  • 20190311-025001
  • img-3901
  • 20190317-164929
  • img-3845
  • 20190317-155350
  • img-3647
  • 20190311-081021
  • 20190311-081024
  • img-3734
  • 20190311-103334
  • 20190311-103059
  • img-0028
  • 20190315-121404
  • img-0104
  • 20190315-151736
  • img-0049
  • 20190315-130021
  • iPhone XS Max
  • Galaxy S10 Plus
  • iPhone XS Max
  • lowlightportrait2

iPhone XS Max: General shot

Under ideal conditions, both phones take impressive shots. The iPhone tends to have cooler hues like in this shot of the mountains with slightly less contrast.

Published:Caption:Read the article
1
of 22

Galaxy S10 Plus: General shot

While the Galaxy has warmer tones with higher contrast, the "better" of the two shots is highly subjective.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
2
of 22

iPhone XS Max: General shot

Both shots of the Golden Gate are impressive, but the iPhone's may have done a better job at capturing the color of the sand.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
3
of 22

Galaxy S10 Plus: General shot

But the trees and mountains on the shot of the Galaxy look more inviting. Again, it comes down to personal preference.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
4
of 22

iPhone XS Max: Landscape

In this particular landscape I would probably choose the cooler tones of the iPhone. But the differences are minor, and even the screen you're looking at this gallery on may affect which one you like best.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
5
of 22

Galaxy S10 Plus: Landscape

The advantage with the Galaxy is that the main camera has a variable aperture that can adjust to different lighting conditions.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
6
of 22

iPhone XS Max: Wide-angle

The iPhone has a dual-lens setup on the back, with a telephoto lens and the regular wide-angle lens that was used to take this photo of the desert.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
7
of 22

Galaxy S10 Plus: Wide-angle

The Galaxy S10 Plus also has a wide-angle and a telephoto lens. But it's added a third lens to its camera array that gives it yet another vantage point from which to take your shot.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
8
of 22

Galaxy S10 Plus: Ultra wide-angle

This is the same photo of the desert skyline taken with the ultra wide-angle lens on the Galaxy S10 Plus. I didn't even know what I was missing until I started testing it out.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
9
of 22

iPhone XS Max: Wide-angle

Here's a traditional house shot taken with the iPhone XS Max.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
10
of 22

Galaxy S10 Plus

Here's that shot on the Galaxy S10 Plus.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
11
of 22

Galaxy S10 Plus: Ultra wide-angle

And here's the same shot taken with the ultra wide-angle lens of the S10 Plus. It was able to capture the dramatic cloud show in the background as well.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
12
of 22

iPhone XS Max: Portrait

For portraits though, it's the iPhone XS Max that pulls ahead. It uses the telephoto lens, and is better at determining what to blur in the background.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
13
of 22

Galaxy S10 Plus: Portrait

The Galaxy S10 Plus uses the regular wide-angle lens for portraits. The upside is you have a wider angle, but the downside is that it's harder to get the effect right, and the blur is a lot more subtle. This can be intensified before or after you take the shot, but it's still not as natural as the iPhone's.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
14
of 22

iPhone XS Max: Portrait

Portraits on the iPhone are also more flattering for people because they hone in on the subject and brighten up faces.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
15
of 22

Galaxy S10 Plus: Portrait

In this scenario, the S10 Plus wasn't able to distinguish between the foreground and the background as well and ended up blurring the wrong thing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
16
of 22

iPhone XS Max: Close-up

Both phones produce a natural bokeh effect on close-up shots even when you're not using the portrait mode (or live focus).

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
17
of 22

Galaxy S10 Plus: Close-up

In this case I would go with this shot from the S10 Plus which has a bit more contrast and captured more details in the flowers. There's also a Pro mode option on the S10 that lets you manually adjust the focus which gives you even more control over your macro shots.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
18
of 22

iPhone XS Max: Lowlight

In this night shot of the San Francisco skyline, the iPhone is able to capture some detail in the buildings and the sky, but colors are muted.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
19
of 22

Galaxy S10 Plus: Lowlight

The same shot on the S10 Plus looks a lot more vibrant with richer colors, but it also tends to cast a yellow glow on lights that's not as true to life as the iPhone's. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
20
of 22

iPhone XS Max: Lowlight

But even the true to life colors of the iPhone can't compete with the brighter night shots of the Galaxy for portraits. This portrait shot of Charlie the dog looks moody and interesting on the iPhone, but slightly grainy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
21
of 22

Galaxy S10 Plus: Lowlight

The S10 Plus manages to brighten up the scene and give you a lot more detail to play around with in the shot.

Published:Caption:Photo:Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNETRead the article
22
of 22
Now Reading

Galaxy S10 Plus vs iPhone XS Max: photo samples from our comparison

Up Next

Best dating apps of 2019

Latest Stories

Wildlife gets wilder than ever in new National Geographic Hostile Planet series

Wildlife gets wilder than ever in new National Geographic Hostile Planet series

by
Galaxy S10E is the maverick Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10E is the maverick Galaxy S10

29 Photos
Google adds Snake game to Maps apps for April Fool's Day gag

Google adds Snake game to Maps apps for April Fool's Day gag

by
Sega Genesis Mini: Release date and pricing announced

Sega Genesis Mini: Release date and pricing announced

by
Elon Musk drops an auto-tune rap about 2016 meme Harambe

Elon Musk drops an auto-tune rap about 2016 meme Harambe

by