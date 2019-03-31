Galaxy S10 Plus vs iPhone XS Max: photo samples from our comparison

In this particular landscape I would probably choose the cooler tones of the iPhone. But the differences are minor, and even the screen you're looking at this gallery on may affect which one you like best.
The Galaxy S10 Plus uses the regular wide-angle lens for portraits. The upside is you have a wider angle, but the downside is that it's harder to get the effect right, and the blur is a lot more subtle. This can be intensified before or after you take the shot, but it's still not as natural as the iPhone's.
In this case I would go with this shot from the S10 Plus which has a bit more contrast and captured more details in the flowers. There's also a Pro mode option on the S10 that lets you manually adjust the focus which gives you even more control over your macro shots.
But even the true to life colors of the iPhone can't compete with the brighter night shots of the Galaxy for portraits. This portrait shot of Charlie the dog looks moody and interesting on the iPhone, but slightly grainy.